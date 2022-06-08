Boomi Surpasses 20,000 Customers, Sets Industry Record for Largest Customer Base¹

Boomi's worldwide network of 800+ partners , including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, Snowflake, Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft, help fuel the category-leading, global SaaS company's rapid customer growth

Several Fortune 500 companies and notable brands globally, such as AT&T, Cisco, LinkedIn, Moderna, Novartis, and Sky, leverage the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform to drive better business outcomes

Boomi's enterprise-grade platform scales to support the largest customer deployments, recently processing more than one trillion documents and 65 billion integrations as demand for intelligent connectivity and automation grows

CHESTERBROOK, Pa., June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Boomi ™, the intelligent connectivity and automation leader, today announced that it has surpassed 20,000 customers, representing the largest customer base of any cloud integration platform as a service (iPaaS) provider. Fortune 500 companies and notable brands globally, such as AT&T , Cisco, LinkedIn, Moderna , and Novartis, along with leading international companies like Ampol, Australian Red Cross , the Environmental Protection Agency, and Sky , leverage the Boomi AtomSphere™ Platform to drive better business outcomes. Boomi's customers rely on the category-leading, global software as a service (SaaS) company's award-winning technology, robust community, and world-class partners to accelerate productivity, drive innovation, and thrive during change.

Boomi Surpasses 20,000 Customers, Sets Industry Record for Largest Customer Base (PRNewswire)

In addition to working with worldwide brands, Boomi also works with leading non-profit organizations that are focused on connecting the world for good, extending Boomi's mission to connect everyone to everything, anywhere. "Our team supports the people and systems that bring researchers together with the ultimate goal of curing cancer," said Craig Eisenberger, director, Enterprise Platform Services and Data Management at the American Association for Cancer Research. "Boomi enables us to create seamless and real-time connections between our systems so we can have a single, shared version of truth across our organization. Through the Boomi platform, we'll produce and distribute more accurate data, and the insights we acquire will enable our stakeholders to spend less time creating reports and more time driving our mission forward."

"Today's global organizations need intelligent connectivity and automation like never before," said Chris Port, chief operating officer at Boomi. "Supply chain disruptions have caused a projected $4 trillion in lost revenues. The Great Reshuffle and the need to support a growing hybrid and remote workforce are straining already lean resources. Silos continue to prevent companies from realizing the value of their data," added Port. "Businesses of all sizes, across all geographies and industries, turn to Boomi and our vast ecosystem to successfully solve challenges like these, quickly and easily."

Boomi's worldwide network of more than 800 partners, including Accenture, Capgemini, Deloitte, SAP, and Snowflake, as well as the three largest cloud providers — Amazon Web Services, Google Cloud, and Microsoft — have helped fuel the company's rapid customer growth as demand for intelligent connectivity and automation continues to accelerate.

Boomi's low-code, cloud-native, enterprise-grade integration platform scales to support the largest customer deployments – recently processing more than one trillion documents and 65 billion integrations – enabling enterprises to quickly and easily unify their full digital ecosystems. By connecting data and systems across hybrid digital environments, organizations can break down business silos, unlock the power of data, and streamline workflows to better serve customers, employees, and partners.

As the pioneer of cloud-based iPaaS, the Boomi AtomSphere Platform serves as the backbone of innovation in organizations, saving thousands of hours in tedious development and accelerating time to value while addressing digital transformation imperatives. Boomi touts a growing user community of over 100,000 members and one of the largest arrays of global system integrators (GSI) in the iPaaS space. Positioned as a Leader in the Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for enterprise platform as a service (EiPaaS)2 for eight consecutive years , the company recently received the Gold Globee® Award in the Platform as a Service (PaaS) category, and has garnered numerous awards for being an employer of choice, including a recent listing as one of Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces .

Additional Resources

Read more about how our customers succeed with Boomi

Learn more about the Boomi AtomSphere Platform

Explore the Boomiverse Community

Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook , and YouTube Follow Boomi on, and

Gartner Disclaimer:

Gartner does not endorse any vendor, product or service depicted in its research publications and does not advise technology users to select only those vendors with the highest ratings or other designation. Gartner research publications consist of the opinions of Gartner's research organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Gartner disclaims all warranties, expressed or implied, with respect to this research, including any warranties of merchantability or fitness for a particular purpose. GARTNER and Magic Quadrant are registered trademarks and service mark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates in the U.S. and internationally and are used herein with permission. All rights reserved. Note: Boomi was recognized as Dell Boomi from 2014 to 2019.

About Boomi

Boomi instantly connects everyone to everything, anywhere with its cloud-native, unified, open, and intelligent platform. Boomi's integration platform as a service (iPaaS) is trusted by more than 20,000 customers globally for its speed, ease-of-use, and lower total cost of ownership. As the pioneer at fueling intelligent use of data, Boomi's vision is to make it quick and easy for customers and partners to discover, manage, and orchestrate data, while connecting applications, processes, and people for better, faster outcomes. For more information, visit http://www.boomi.com .

© 2022 Boomi, LP. Boomi, the 'B' logo, Boomiverse, and AtomSphere are trademarks of Boomi, LP or its subsidiaries or affiliates. All rights reserved. Other names or marks may be the trademarks of their respective owners.

Media Contacts:

Kristen Walker

Global Corporate Communications

kristenwalker@boomi.com

+1-415-613-8320

1 Largest customer base among iPaaS vendors

2 Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Integration Platform as a Service, Eric Thoo, Keith Guttridge, Bindi Bhullar, Shameen Pillai, Abhishek Singh, September 29, 2021

The intelligent connectivity and automation leader (PRNewsfoto/Boomi) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Boomi