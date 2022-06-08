e-Commerce Brands Can Launch Prescription Product Offerings in Two Weeks or Less with New Locke Bio Platform

e-Commerce Brands Can Launch Prescription Product Offerings in Two Weeks or Less with New Locke Bio Platform

Enhanced Infrastructure Capabilities Allow e-Commerce Brands to Incorporate Prescription Products More Seamlessly than Ever Before

TORONTO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Locke Bio , a digital health platform company, today announced enhancements to their infrastructure capabilities that will support e-commerce brands that are selling pharmaceutical drugs. The all-in-one, white-labeled platform can integrate companies with Locke Bio partners' integrated network of fully licensed doctors and pharmacies, as well as seamless merchant processing, packaging and shipping, drug dispensing and compounding capabilities, and more in as little as two weeks – a process that can typically take months or even years.

"Breaking into the multi-billion dollar pharmaceutical industry presents a tremendous opportunity for e-commerce brands to expand revenue and increase profit margins. Prescription drugs are also incredibly 'sticky', meaning e-commerce brands who offer prescription products will benefit from longer relationships with customers," said Cathy Tie, founder of Locke Bio. "Particularly in today's health-conscious market, telemedicine and telepharmacy products are up 38 times in the wake of the pandemic and our solution makes this rapid, seamless transition into prescription drugs fast and easy for e-commerce brands."

This first-of-its-kind solution builds fully-branded, digital storefronts from end-to-end, including telehealth visits, payment processing, and customizable intake modules, all while adhering to strict HIPAA regulations and industry standards. Customers have access to Locke Bio partners' full network of licensed physicians and pharmacies, who are available across all 50 U.S. states.

As part of the upsell shopping experience, Locke Bio can also integrate over the counter (OTC) products alongside prescription products in the same workflow. This is possible for e-commerce brands incorporating prescription products, for drug companies looking to add OTC products to their portfolios, or for drug manufacturers going direct-to-consumer.

Brands have already started taking advantage of Locke Bio's enhanced features. For example, Tie commented, "We recently supported a skincare dermatology client in setting up an asynchronous, direct-to-consumer brand to sell prescription products across the United States. In a matter of weeks, they were connected to Locke Bio's network of pharmacies and providers, and were able to start dispensing prescription dermatology products to their patients. On top of dermatology, we've also supported clients in wellness, mens' health, and other industry verticals."

"Given strict industry regulations, integrating pharmaceuticals onto your platform is typically a very complicated process. e-Commerce brands can lean on Locke Bio's expertise to make these integrations faster, less expensive, and less complex," said Tie. "What's more, manufacturing companies, or anyone hoping to offset inflation, can enjoy more control over their costs, as well as higher margins, by going direct-to-consumer."

About Locke Bio

Locke Bio is a digital health platform company dedicated to helping any enterprise launch a fully integrated, branded telehealth service that includes customized patient intake and onboarding, personalized telemedicine consultations, EMR, e-commerce payments, advanced marketing analytics, and a North American provider and pharmacy network. Now, direct-to-consumer prescription brands can go to market without the costly, time-consuming, and onerous work of reinventing the wheel.

Visit http://www.lockebio.com to request a demo.

View original content:

SOURCE Locke Bio