USAA Celebrates 100th Anniversary with Traveling, Hands-On Innovation Lab

SAN ANTONIO, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, as part of its 100th anniversary celebration, USAA is bringing Fort Innovate, a free, traveling innovation lab, to children and their families to help inspire the next generation of big thinkers.

USAA was founded in 1922 by a group of soldiers who couldn't obtain auto insurance because they were considered high risk. Leading the way with innovative thinking, they formed United Services Automobile Association (USAA) and the legacy of innovation and service to the military community has been a constant ever since.

"The spirit of innovation is what USAA was founded on and it has contributed to our sustainment and commitment to the military community for the past 100 years," said Wayne Peacock, USAA president and CEO. "Fort Innovate brings USAA's spirit, dedication and passion to communities across the country and reinforces our dedication as we head into our second century of service."

Beginning June 10 at the Children's Museum of Phoenix, Fort Innovate will stop at children's and science museums across the U.S. to teach visitors about the importance of innovation. The experience will illustrate, through hands-on exhibits, five key military innovations from the past 100 years such as night vision, virtual reality and drones that have had a profound impact on society. Additionally, visitors will learn how USAA has continued to innovate to meet the ever-changing needs of their members.

"Innovative thinking provides the opportunity to reference personal experiences to create solutions for problems," said actress, producer and singer Miranda Cosgrove, who has teamed with USAA to promote Fort Innovate. "Whether it's in STEM or the military, big ideas can come from anyone and anywhere. USAA's Fort Innovate will provide kids with a fun, educational experience that showcases this and inspires their creativity."

USAA worked with San Antonio's DoSeum Children's Museum to design the five exhibits within Fort Innovate. To complement the traveling lab, USAA is launching the USAA Innovation Sweepstakes to provide participants with the opportunity to further explore innovation and their creativity through the chance to win a trip for four to Space Camp® at the U.S. Space & Rocket Center and $50,000. Visitors to Fort Innovate can register onsite and those unable to make it in person can register at usaa.com/fortinnovate.

The full Fort Innovate tour schedule includes:

June 10-12 : Children's Museum of Phoenix

June 17-19 : The DoSeum, San Antonio

June 24-26 : Glazer Children's Museum, Curtis Hixon Waterfront Park, Tampa

July 4 : Fort Bragg July 4 th Celebration

July 8-10 : Discovery Place Nature Center, Charlotte

July 15-17 : St. Louis Science Center, St. Louis

July 22-24 : Navy Pier, Chicago

July 29-31 : Intrepid Museum, New York City

Aug. 3-4 : Please Touch Museum, Philadelphia

To learn more about visiting Fort Innovate, the USAA Innovation Sweepstakes and participate in all the fun online activities, visit usaa.com/fortinnovate.

Founded in 1922 by a group of military officers, USAA is among the leading providers of insurance, banking, and investment and retirement solutions to more than 13 million members of the U.S. military, veterans who have honorably served and their families. Headquartered in San Antonio, USAA has offices in eight U.S. cities and three overseas locations and employs more than 38,000 people worldwide. Each year, the company contributes to national and local nonprofits in support of military families and communities where employees live and work. For more information about USAA, follow us on Facebook or Twitter (@USAA), or visit usaa.com.

