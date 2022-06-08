A Well-Oiled Plan: Texas Start-up Brings Big Energy Innovation

Made In America: American Innovators Launches New Episode Spotlighting Renewell Energy and PCDWorks

PALESTINE, Texas, June 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Consensus Digital Media released episode #5 of Made In America: American Innovators, featuring Renewell Energy, a Texas-based start-up in partnership with PCDworks, as they transition abandoned oil wells into storage for renewable energy sources – something no one else has done.

In this episode, Made in America speaks to Renewell Energy's co-founders Kemp Gregory and Stefan Streckfus, innovators behind the effort to transition 700,000 abandoned oil wells into a flexible energy storage solution. Energy storage is critical for the wind and solar power industries and profitable for traditional oil and gas companies. Gregory and Streckfus share the idea behind their prototype, Artemis Prime, and the company's long-term goals.

With 2.5 million inactive oil wells in the United States, the enterprising founders of Renewell Energy knew there was a way to make abandoned oil wells profitable. Their idea? Turn them into a power source for the future. The abandoned wells are being repurposed into giant mechanical batteries – strong enough to power the entire U.S. energy grid.

"Consensus is excited to document this Lone Star State effort that has long-term positive effects in Texas and across the U.S.," said Conor Gaughan, Consensus publisher and CEO. "Securing our energy future takes buy-in from all sides of the energy industry. Renewell Energy is an excellent example of bringing together the legacy industry with creative startups to solve problems for the betterment of consumers and the environment."

Renewell Energy has moved its concept into a commercial product. With an 80-acre innovation campus, grants from Stanford and the Advanced Research Projects Agency-Energy (ARPA-E) in partnership with the National Renewable Energy Laboratory, plus outside funding, Renewell Energy proves that oil, gas, and renewables can solve an energy crisis not just for Texas but for all of America.

View this episode of Made In America, Texas Oil Wells Hold a Renewable Energy Solution | American Innovators at https://youtu.be/QU16iUYKPr4.

