Adaptive Medical Partners Launches Executive Search Division

IRVING, Texas, June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Adaptive Medical Partners, a leading physician recruiting firm based in Irving, Texas, announces the launch of a new division specializing in healthcare executive search. The new division, AMP Executive Search, will be led by Steve Korinek, Managing Director. Korinek, along with Robert Pondrum, and their team will focus on recruiting top talent among C-suite roles for healthcare administration and leadership, such as CEO, CFO, and COO, and other key executive roles at VP level, director level, or above.

"We've completed executive searches for our partners and clients over the past ten years, on an ala carte basis, and with the growing market demand, we feel that it's the right time to dedicate the resources to officially launch AMP Executive Search as its own vertical of the AMP brand," said David Fontenot, president and CEO of Adaptive Medical Partners (AMP).

"While there has been an intense focus on clinicians the past couple of years, and rightfully so, the healthcare industry's immense challenges have also been shouldered by the executives and administrators. Healthcare leaders were faced with immensely stressful decisions and difficult obstacles, and we now aim to help these unsung heroes of healthcare progress to achieve their future success and goals too," he added.

"Steve Korinek and Bob Pondrom bring a wealth of experience in healthcare recruiting and executive search to the new division, and we look forward to providing this much-needed, highly specialized service to our clients nationwide," Fontenot concluded.

AMP's new Executive Search division is timely, as 2022 has been a year of intense market demand for talent, and healthcare executive attrition has increased to unprecedented levels. While turnover rates for hospital CEOs remained steady at around 16% during the pandemic of 2020-2021, turnover rates for 2022 are on track to nearly double that rate of previous years.

"As hospital CEO exits have nearly doubled this year, many of our clients have come to us for assistance with CEO recruitment and other executive leadership needs, so it makes sense for us to devote the resources to this important niche within healthcare recruiting at this time," said Korinek.

Established in 2010, AMP has historically focused on providing recruiting services to help healthcare employers hire physicians and advanced practice clinicians. Health systems and hospitals across the country partner with AMP to obtain top clinical talent that meets the unique needs of their system and their patients.

About Adaptive Medical Partners (AMP):

From small private groups to rural access hospitals, FQHCs, regional hospitals, large multi-specialty groups, to major health systems, Adaptive Medical Partners has helped hundreds of organizations find the right talent.

Co-founded by David Fontenot and Scott Edwards in 2010, AMP has provided recruiting services to healthcare employers nationwide to find and hire the best healthcare talent, including physicians and advanced practice clinicians of all specialties. Additionally, Adaptive Medical Partners is the creator of the AMP Score, the industry's only free online tool to help employers rate the "recruitability" and competitiveness of their physician jobs as compared with other provider openings nationwide.

