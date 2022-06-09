Gulf Selects Stuzo's Open Commerce® Platform to Power New Loyalty and Mobile Consumer Experience

WELLESLEY HILLS, Mass., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Gulf Oil announced today that it has selected Stuzo's Open Commerce Platform to power its new digital loyalty and payments program.

Gulf Selects Stuzo (PRNewswire)

Gulf launched roll-back fuel discounts at the pump through its mobile payment app, Gulf Pay, in 2017. To build upon its success, Gulf will launch its next evolution on Stuzo's Open Commerce Platform with intelligent 1:1 loyalty, contactless commerce, and cross-channel member loyalty capabilities later this year.

"To meet the ever-changing needs of our consumers, we selected Stuzo to help bring our vision for a seamless and personalized loyalty journey to life," said Gulf's Vice President of Marketing & Payments, Nikki Fales.

The new program will utilize Stuzo's patent pending Wallet Steering™ System to hyper-personalize Gulf's fuel offers and payments program capabilities, delivering more reasons for consumers to remain engaged and providing additional insights and revenue for Gulf's network of branded distributors and dealers.

"This next evolution of Gulf Pay empowers our distributors and dealers to personalize the consumer experience – at the pump and in store – and to profitably drive loyalty," said Fales.

Gulf will be utilizing Stuzo's suite of products, Open Commerce Activate, Transact and Experience, to build and scale an industry leading program that delivers measurable business outcomes to its portfolio of retailers. The new program will launch to consumers in 2022.

"Our mission is to help Gulf steer a greater share of consumer wallets to the Gulf brand and its distribution partners and drive increased consumer lifetime value," said Jake Kiser, Chief Customer Officer, Stuzo. "We are honored to partner with Gulf on this journey."

Download image from press release here

About Gulf Oil

Gulf is a Massachusetts-based company fueling consumers through approximately 1,400 Gulf branded locations across 36 states and Puerto Rico. The company also distributes unbranded products to 1,000 private label locations nationwide. More information can be found at www.gulfoil.com.

Media Contact: Nikki Fales, Gulf Oil, media@gulfoil.com

About Stuzo

Stuzo, with its Open Commerce® product suite and patent pending Wallet Steering™ System, empowers Convenience & Fuel Retailers to gain more share of wallet and customer lifetime value than possible with any other solution provider. Stuzo's unified Open Commerce product suite consists of: Activate for Intelligent 1:1 Loyalty, Transact for Contactless Commerce, and Experience for Cross-Channel Customer Experiences. Stuzo's solutions are supported by a set of subscription-based program management services and are contractually backed by its 1.5X Performance Guarantee.

Media Contact: Aaron McLean, Stuzo, press@stuzo.com

(PRNewsfoto/Gulf Oil) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Gulf Oil