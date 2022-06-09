Business Break
Military Matters
Kinetic Scholar Athlete
Legal Break
Extraordinary Seniors
Operation Victory
Power of Goodwill
Jobs
Deals
Contests

VIAVI to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conference

Published: Jun. 9, 2022 at 2:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- (NASDAQ: VIAV) Viavi Solutions Inc. ("VIAVI") will participate in the following upcoming investor conference. A live webcast and replay are available on the VIAVI website under "Events and Presentations" section at https://investor.viavisolutions.com.

Viavi Logo
Viavi Logo(PRNewswire)

Rosenblatt Securities Technology Summit: The Age of AI Scaling
Virtual Conference
Friday, June 10, 2022; 1:00 pm1:45 pm ET
Henk Derksen, Chief Financial Officer

About VIAVI Solutions
VIAVI (NASDAQ: VIAV) is a global provider of network test, monitoring and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. We help these customers harness the power of instruments, automation, intelligence and virtualization to Command the network. VIAVI is also a leader in light management solutions for 3D sensing, anti-counterfeiting, consumer electronics, industrial, automotive, and defense applications. Learn more about VIAVI at www.viavisolutions.com. Follow us on VIAVI Perspectives, LinkedIn, Twitter, YouTube and Facebook.

Investors Contact:  

Sagar Hebbar, 408-404-4507; sagar.hebbar@viavisolutions.com

Press Contact: 

Amit Malhotra, 202-341-8624; amit.malhotra@viavisolutions.com

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/viavi-to-participate-at-upcoming-investor-conference-301565309.html

SOURCE VIAVI Financials

The above press release was provided courtesy of PRNewswire. The views, opinions and statements in the press release are not endorsed by Gray Media Group nor do they necessarily state or reflect those of Gray Media Group, Inc.