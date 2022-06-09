Xenotransplantation, Innovation in Heart Failure, and Late Breaking Clinical Trials Announced as Topics for Daily Plenary Sessions at HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting 2022

ROCKVILLE, Md., June 9, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Heart Failure Society of America (HFSA) will host the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting September 30-October 3, 2022, at the Gaylord National Harbor, just outside of Washington, DC. This year's meeting will include three plenary sessions, held in the mornings to kick-off each day of programming. Topics for these plenary sessions are:

The Importance of Innovation in Heart Failure: Perspectives on Scientific, Regulatory, and Funding Initiatives on Saturday, October 1

Late Breaking Clinical Trials on Sunday, October 2

Clinical Cardiac Xenotransplantation: the Maryland Experience on Monday, October 3

Details on the Sunday and Monday sessions will be available at a later date.

The ASM 2022 educational program will kick off on Saturday, October 1 with the Presidential Plenary and a keynote address, The Importance of Innovation in Heart Failure: Perspectives on Scientific, Regulatory, and Funding Initiatives, featuring:

Creation and Translation: Making Discoveries and Bringing Them to the Bedside, presented by Michael Bristow, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine-Cardiology at UCHealth University of Colorado Hospital

Setting the Agenda: Funding Strategies to Maximize Innovation, presented by Gary Gibbons, MD, Director of the National Heart, Lung, and Blood Institute (NHLBI)

Drs Bristow and Gibbons will be joined by additional panelists in a discussion on how to enhance and sustain innovation in the field.

Prior to the keynote address, Mark Drazner, MD, MSc, FHFSA, HFSA President and John Teerlink, MD, HFSA President-Elect and Director of Heart Failure and of the Echocardiography Laboratory at the San Francisco Veterans Affairs Medical Center, will present the President's Address, discussing key initiatives within the HFSA and across the entire field. They will also announce the winners of HFSA awards, including the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Now in its 26th year, the HFSA Annual Scientific Meeting has become the premier gathering for the heart failure community, offering an enticing array of educational and networking opportunities for all professionals with an interest in heart failure. The program emphasizes timely, high-impact, multidisciplinary education, covering the full spectrum of advances in heart failure from bench to bedside and beyond. This year's meeting is chaired by David Lanfear, MD, MS, Head of Advanced Heart Failure and Transplantation at Henry Ford Hospital, alongside co-chairs Rob DiDomenico, PharmD, Associate Professor and Cardiovascular Clinical Pharmacist at the University of Illinois at Chicago; Daniel Garry, MD, PhD, Professor of Medicine at Lillehei Heart Institute, University of Minnesota; and Cheryl Westlake, PhD, RN, Director of Nursing Research at Memorial Care.

Other session highlights for ASM 2022 include:

Global Heart Failure: The Gheoghiade Memorial Lecture

Excellence in Translation Science: Focus on Xenotransplantation

2022 Heart Failure Guidelines Re-examined

Signed, Sealed, and DELIVER'd

More information will be released in the coming weeks about the Sunday and Monday plenary sessions, advance program, and other key sessions. Registration for the meeting is open, with the early bird registration rates available through July 15, 2022. Learn more about the meeting and register at hfsa.org/asm2022. Download a preliminary schedule here.

