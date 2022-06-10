Basic.Space to host events for Generation Next New York shoppers on June 22

LOS ANGELES, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Basic.Space will host a day of IRL events for Generation Next New York shoppers on June 22, 2022. Basic.Space revolutionizes the shopping experience by curating a select list of vendors featuring exclusive products. The New York event provides an opportunity for New Yorkers to infuse their online shopping experiences with in-person events.

Basic.Space (PRNewsfoto/Basic.Space) (PRNewswire)

Join NFT.NYC at the Digital Townhouse in SoHo for a day of events. Guests can attend events featuring multiple panelists and get Flash Tattoos by Scott. A three-hour open bar with a DJ offers visitors the perfect opportunity to mingle and connect during this special event.

According to founder and CEO Jesse Lee, what sets Basic.Space apart is their carefully chosen list of influential creatives. ""Our mission is to build the first, true Social Commerce platform—created and cultivated by a community of entrepreneurial creatives," Lee says. "Basic.Space is the future of real web3—each NFT is directly connected to an exclusive physical product while connecting the community IRL as well. Sellers recommend their friends as sellers—we were a DAO already before there were DAOs."

To achieve their goal, Basic.Space researches potential sellers and invites them to the platform once they've ensured verified vendors fit their vision of a forward-thinking shopping experience. Basic.Space consumers can have total confidence in the caliber of their shopping experience and the exclusive products they can purchase.

Basic.Space is designed to create a more intimate, friendlier shopping experience. We spent a year researching potential sellers, vetting them, and integrating them into our marketplace. By working with forward-thinking creatives to ensure we bring you the best of the best, we've ensured you always have access to outstanding products and services right for you. Whether your tastes run to unique designer furniture or you're seeking custom clothing made by ethical designers, Basic.Space helps you find exceptional brands that reflect who you are and what matters to you in a friendly community of like-minded individuals.

In-person events expand the consumer experience, enabling patrons to complement their online shopping experience through special events featuring their culturally-relevant vendors. The New York event fulfills Basic.Space's vision of merging IRL and URL shopping experiences, transforming the way people buy and sell goods.

Basic.Space sellers include tennis champion Naomi Osaka , singer Cailin Russo, fashion consultant Lisa Dengler, artist Leila Rahimi, and filmmaker Daniela Garza. Consumers can purchase art, household products, books, robots, electronics, and more.

Basic.Space aims to transform the commercial experience by emphasizing interactions instead of focusing on transactions. The NFT.NYC experience at the Digital Townhouse in SoHo on June 22 is a free event enabling consumers to interact with select Basic.Space panelists.

Media Contact: Sophie Cluzet, sophia.cluzet@linkgraph.io

Basic.Space (PRNewsfoto/Basic.Space) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Basic.Space