Quark Expeditions to Offer Greenlandic Skincare Brand InuaCare on Ultramarine

SEATTLE, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quark Expeditions, the recognized Leader in Polar Adventures, will feature the Greenlandic skincare brand InuaCare exclusively on select Arctic voyages on the new ship Ultramarine this summer.

Specializing in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions has been the leading provider of polar adventure travel for over 25 years, offering Arctic and Antarctic cruises on specially-equipped small expedition vessels, icebreakers, and unique land-based adventures. (PRNewswire)

"We're so proud to offer our guests the InuaCare brand in Ultramarine's Tundra Spa on our Arctic voyages this season," said Thomas Lennartz, Vice-President of Sales for Quark Expeditions. "InuaCare, the highly-respected Greenlandic skincare brand, is perfectly aligned with the sustainable ethos of Ultramarine's Tundra Spa, which also features organic, hand-harvested seaweed treatments and beauty products from the award-winning spa provider Voya."

"Just as we've partnered with local Inuit in Nunavut and Greenland for our new Tundra to Table: Inuit Culinary Experience," said Lennart, "we also wanted to partner with like-minded providers who are aligned with our Polar Promise sustainability goals for our spa services on Ultramarine. The products provided by InuaCare, based in Qaqortoq, South Greenland, are made from wild, hand-picked Greenlandic plants and herbs. All of their formulations are developed with sustainably sourced natural ingredients."

Ultramarine guests will now be able to choose from a menu of Voya spa treatments and products, as well as an exclusive facial treatment and 12 retail products under the InuaCare brand:

Anti-Age Arctic Facial Treatment

InuaCare's 55-minute signature Arctic facial treatment is a regenerating and relaxing treatment using a combination of Arctic and active ingredients to slow visible signs of ageing. The facial includes a deep cleanse and an exfoliating AHA mask using five different botanical extracts. It's followed by a scalp-and-shoulder massage using a therapeutic extra-care balm for the ultimate relaxation of body and mind. This luxury treatment finishes with an application of an effective moisturizer tailored to the guest's skin for ultimate hydration.

InuaCare Products

Guests can also shop from a lineup of 12 InuaCare products, including cleansing gels, balms, lotions, moisturizers, mists and body lotions.

View this video to see how InuaCare sustainably harvests herbs and plants in Greenland.

The exclusive InuaCare facial treatment and products will be available on Ultramarine throughout the entire 2022 Arctic sailing season.

View all voyages in Ultramarine's upcoming Arctic season.

About InuaCare: Based in Qaqortoq, South Greenland, InuaCare produces skincare and personal care products from wild hand-picked Greenlandic plants and herbs. All formulations are mild, and are developed with sustainably sourced natural ingredients. InuaCare avoids all harmful additives in the development of their products.

About Quark Expeditions: Specializing exclusively in expeditions to Antarctica and the Arctic, Quark Expeditions® has been the leading innovator of polar adventure since the company took the first group of consumer travelers to the North Pole in 1991. Quark Expeditions has been innovating ever since. With a diverse fleet of specially-equipped small expedition vessels and icebreakers—some of them equipped with helicopters—Quark Expeditions delivers deeply immersive polar experiences—and is able to take guests deeper into the Polar Regions than anyone else. Led by passionate and seasoned expedition teams, including scientists, wildlife experts and researchers, Quark Expeditions offers an onboard program that enriches the passenger experience.

About Travelopia: Travelopia is one of the world's leading specialist travel groups. A pioneer in the experiential travel sector with a portfolio consisting of more than 50 independently operated brands, most of which are leaders in their sector. From sailing adventures, safaris and sports tours, to Arctic expeditions, each brand is diverse and focused on creating unforgettable experiences for customers across the world.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quark Expeditions