Third Coast Underwriters Names Bob Cadwell as Senior Business Development Specialist

CHICAGO, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Third Coast Underwriters (3CU) is pleased to announce Bob Cadwell as senior business development specialist in Florida, further strengthening the brand's commitment to agent partnerships and customers in the Gulf region.

"We're very excited to have Bob on board, given his extensive background in the P&C industry and his knowledge of AF Group brands," said Bill Simonson, regional director for 3CU. "We're eager to connect him with our valued agent partners to further sustain these remarkable partnerships and to explore new relationships throughout Florida."

Cadwell joins 3CU after 10 years of successful experience with Accident Fund (sister company of 3CU). He earned a Bachelor of Business Administration in Finance and Risk Management from Drake University and strengthened his knowledge of international insurance, funding and reinsurance during an internship with Lloyd's of London. Prior to joining the AF Group enterprise, Cadwell's career was highlighted by experiences in both the agency and carrier sides of the P&C industry as vice president of a major insurance agency and Midwest sales manager for a national carrier.

Cadwell has been involved with independent agent association leadership and remains engaged within the insurance & business community. He has also earned the Certified Authority on Workers' Compensation (CAWC) designation.

About Third Coast Underwriters: Third Coast Underwriters is dedicated to understanding and actively managing complex workers' compensation risk with an unwavering attention to service. Third Coast Underwriters is a division of AF Group. All policies are underwritten by a licensed insurer subsidiary. For more information, visit afgroup.com. © AF Group.

