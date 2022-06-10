U BEAUTY ANNOUNCES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT FROM SANDBRIDGE CAPITAL

NEW YORK, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading science-driven luxury skincare brand U Beauty announces a strategic investment from Sandbridge Capital, a consumer focused private investment firm that partners with leading high growth global brands. Since its founding, U Beauty's proprietary offering of high performance, science-backed skincare solutions has seen exponential growth. Sandbridge represents U Beauty's first institutional capital; the funds will be used to accelerate the brand's already impressive multi-channel, cross-category global growth.

Singularly blending science and sustainability, U Beauty embodies the future of luxury skincare. Featuring a tightly edited suite of award-winning products made in Italy, U Beauty's groundbreaking formulas are as multitasking as they are effective. Driven by the brand's double-patent-pending SIREN Capsule Technology, they feature a revolutionary system that delivers low-level actives with breakthrough efficacy. Inspired by precision medicine, U Beauty approaches skincare differently from others in the industry. Other brands distribute active ingredients all over the skin unnecessarily, while U Beauty's proprietary technology targets areas with high levels of damage, causing free radicals to neutralize only those areas while simultaneously preserving healthy skin. The result is visible improvement for both short and long-term skin health.

Tina Craig, U Beauty's Founder and Chief Creative Officer, expressed her excitement about the partnership: "For a founder, finding the right growth partner is a grueling process. There's typically some aspect of the conversation that makes you feel particularly protective of your brand. But, from our very first conversation with Ken and his team, there was a natural affinity –personal, professional, and strategic – between U Beauty and Sandbridge that made our partnership feel like an inevitability. Of course, their stellar track record and roster of blue-chip advisors appealed to us. Both companies also share a fundamental perspective that there are no shortcuts to skillful long-term brand-building – and Sandbridge possesses the expertise, wherewithal, and vision to help propel U Beauty to a bigger, brighter future."

Katie Borghese, U Beauty's Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, delivered an equally enthusiastic sentiment: "Not only does Sandbridge have reverence for brand equity and value the individuals driving the company, we are intrinsically aligned on U Beauty's vision, mission, and strategy. With unyielding discipline, we maintain a focus on exceptional products, launching only when the formula is just right, and the product offers real value innovation. We want to break through existing conventions within the skincare industry and create substantial change, and with this new partnership, our goals will undoubtedly be realized."

Ken Suslow, Sandbridge Founder and Managing Partner, added: "U Beauty is compellingly positioned at the intersection of where luxury beauty meets science-driven efficacy in support of its elevated skincare solutions. We are super enthused to partner with Tina, Katie, and their highly impressive team as the company redefines performance skincare with their continued breakthrough product innovation. U Beauty is one of those rare mission driven brands that we have had the good fortune to partner with over the years, with its authentically modern clean beauty approach and importantly differentiated brand positioning. We are excited to contribute our experience in helping to build enduringly successful global brands in support of U Beauty's demonstrably strong foundation."

U Beauty takes a modern approach to distribution, seamlessly merging direct-to-consumer, brick-and-mortar, and digital commerce, and is currently available through over 100 doors in 16 countries, including prominent retailers such as Violet Grey, Net-a-Porter, Nordstrom, Bergdorf Goodman, and Saks Fifth Avenue.

Validated by rigorous clinical testing and recognized by the industry as a trailblazing leader in innovation (and with 23 awards from leading beauty authorities in the last 24 months), U Beauty is heralding a streamlined shift in skincare by eliminating the need for a myriad of ancillary products to maximize results while minimizing irritation, time, and waste.

The brand is also certified with the Butterfly Mark by Positive Luxury, an industry-leading certification for luxury brands making a positive impact on the world, as U Beauty embraces transparency and environmental advertency. In addition to using recycled packaging and non-toxic ingredients, its manufacturing facilities use 100% green energy. U Beauty also has an ongoing partnership with One Tree Planted, a nonprofit dedicated to reforestation, to plant a tree for every U Beauty product sold.

Sandbridge Capital is a private investment firm with offices in Los Angeles and New York that invests exclusively in high growth global consumer brands, including Youth to the People, ILIA, Peach & Lily, Thom Browne, Hydrow, Rossignol and Farfetch. Since its founding with the backing of an iconic group of consumer industry operators and advisors, Sandbridge has been strategically partnering with brands in the beauty, luxury, health and wellness, and disruptive consumer-based technology segments. For more information on Sandbridge, please visit http://www.sandbridgecap.com.

