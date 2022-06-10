Virtus Investment Partners Reports Preliminary May 31, 2022 Assets Under Management

HARTFORD, Conn., June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ: VRTS) today reported preliminary assets under management of $167.2 billion as of May 31, 2022. In addition, the company provided services to $3.2 billion of other fee-earning assets, which are not included in assets under management.

Assets Under Management (unaudited) ($ in millions)







By Product Type: May 31, 2022

April 30, 2022 Open-End Funds (1) $ 64,927

$ 67,323 Closed-End Funds 11,523

11,424 Retail Separate Accounts 37,569

38,301 Institutional Accounts (2) 53,155

53,846 Total $ 167,174

$ 170,894





(1) Represents assets under management of U.S. retail funds, global funds, exchange traded funds, and variable insurance funds (2) Represents assets under management of institutional separate and commingled accounts including structured products

About Virtus Investment Partners, Inc.

Virtus Investment Partners (NASDAQ: VRTS) is a distinctive partnership of boutique investment managers singularly committed to the long-term success of individual and institutional investors. We provide investment management products and services from our affiliated managers , each with a distinct investment style and autonomous investment process, as well as select subadvisers. Investment solutions are available across multiple disciplines and product types to meet a wide array of investor needs. Additional information about our firm, investment partners, and strategies is available at virtus.com .

