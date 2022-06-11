CERENCE INVESTIGATION INITIATED BY FORMER LOUISIANA ATTORNEY GENERAL: Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC Investigates the Officers and Directors of Cerence Inc. - CRNC

NEW ORLEANS, June 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Former Attorney General of Louisiana, Charles C. Foti, Jr., Esq., a partner at the law firm of Kahn Swick & Foti, LLC ("KSF"), announces that KSF has commenced an investigation into Cerence Inc. (NasdaqGS: CRNC).

On November 22, 2021, the Company disclosed revenue guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2022 well below analysts' expectations. On February 7, 2022, the Company announced its results for 1Q2022 ended on December 31, 2021, disclosing that the "conversion from bookings to revenue will take longer than expected" and as a result, it was forced to lower its fiscal year 2022 guidance and completely withdraw its fiscal year 2024 guidance. Further, the Company disclosed the retirement of CFO Mark Gallenberger, effective March 11, 2022.

The Company was subsequently sued in a securities class action lawsuit for failing to disclose material information, violating federal securities laws, which remains ongoing.

KSF's investigation is focusing on whether Cerence's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties to the Company's shareholders or otherwise violated state or federal laws.

