Cinctive Continues Expansion with Appointment of Macro Veteran Giles Coppel

NEW YORK, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Cinctive Capital Management ("Cinctive"), a multi-manager alternative investment firm focused on long/short equities, has announced the hiring of macro investing veteran Giles Coppel. Mr. Coppel will serve as Macro Chief Investment Officer of the strategy. In addition to Mr. Coppel, the firm announced several other senior team appointments.

Mr. Coppel has over 20 years of trading and business management experience. Most recently, he was a Portfolio Manager at Millennium focusing on a Global Macro strategy. Prior to Millennium, Mr. Coppel managed his own firm—Phillimore Investments. Previous to launching Phillimore, he was at Brevan Howard USA as a Partner and Head of Trading. Mr. Coppel has also held roles as a Portfolio Manager at Tudor and as Partner and Portfolio Manager at Brevan Howard in London. Before his move to the buyside, he started his career on the sell-side at several large global firms focused on FX Options trading. Mr. Coppel holds a MA in Politics from the University of Edinburgh.

"As Cinctive continues to expand its platform, we are excited to bring Giles on to build out our macro capabilities," said Rich Schimel, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Cinctive. "Our goal is to create a differentiated multi-manager platform that will benefit our investors, and we feel strongly that Giles' experience both as an investor and as an operator will be instrumental in the launch of our dedicated macro strategy.

"Cinctive has built an outstanding multi-manager platform with a unique culture and dedication to excellence. I am delighted to join the firm and work with the team to create a premier macro investing business," said Mr. Coppel.

"Given our robust infrastructure and my and Rich's previous experience in macro strategies, it's a natural evolution for Cinctive to add complementary strategies to our platform. Having the opportunity to add Giles to our team will lend to us building a first-class macro business," said Larry Sapanski, Co-Founder and Co-Chief Investment Officer of Cinctive. "Rich and I started our careers in fixed income and ran a macro strategy at Diamondback and we understand the value this dedicated strategy offers investors. We also appreciate the synergy that additional research, shared insights and internal dialogue between the macro and equities teams will have on our overall investment capabilities."

"We are excited to see this latest development with Cinctive. We believe this opportunity reflects the benefits in building early partnerships and relationships with our emerging manager program," said Panayiotis Lambropoulos, Portfolio Manager – Hedge Funds, Employees Retirement System of Texas.

Cinctive's macro unit will include FX, G20 rates, relative value, volatility, and commodities related strategies.

Cinctive also announced the appointment of Greg Kaldor as Macro Strategist. Mr. Kaldor has worked with Mr. Coppel over the course of his career. Most recently he was a strategist with Millennium. Prior to Millennium, Mr. Kaldor ran macro strategy at Phillimore Investments. Before that he held various senior trading, strategy and sales roles at Bank of America Merrill Lynch in New York and London. Mr. Kaldor holds a Bachelor of Commerce degree in Accounting and Finance from the University of New South Wales in Sydney, Australia.

To further build out the macro investment team, Cinctive additionally announced the appointment of the following individuals:

Raymond Wang – Portfolio Manager - Macro Rates Trading & Global Relative Value

Ray most recently was a Member and Portfolio Manager at DV Trading Group. Prior to the that, he worked as a Portfolio Manager for BlueCrest Capital Management. He joined BlueCrest from RBC Capital Markets where he was an Executive Director at the government bond trading desk. He started his career in government bond trading for Barclays Capital. Ray holds a B.A. from Cornell University.

Mitch Nadel – Portfolio Manager - Rates

Mitch most recently was the Head of America's Macro Trading at MUFG Securities. Prior to the that, he spent about ten years at Morgan Stanley in senior roles across several fixed income trading desks, including Head of Americas Macro Trading, Co-Head of Global Interest Rates and Head of Japan Fixed Income. He joined Morgan Stanley from Bank of America where he was Head of Japan and Australia Rates and FX trading in Japan. Prior to that he worked in a trading capacity at Deutsche Bank. Mitch holds a B.S. from Penn State University.

Rak Natrajan – Execution Trader

Rak most recently served in FX Options and EMFX trading roles at BNY Mellon. Prior to that, he worked for three years in Risk and Trading roles at Autonomy Capital. He joined Autonomy from ANZ Banking Group where he was an EMFX Trader and also worked as a trader at BNP Paribas. Rak holds a B.S. from Cornell University.

About Cinctive Capital Management

Cinctive Capital Management is a multi-manager investment platform. Headquartered in New York City's Hudson Yards, Cinctive was founded by alternative industry veterans Richard Schimel and Larry Sapanski to introduce a new, evolved version of the multi-manager model. The firm's portfolio management teams incorporate proprietary quantitative tools backed by a robust approach to risk management. Cinctive is dedicated to its mission of delivering the highest quality returns to its clients. Cinctive seeks top investment talent and offers a collaborative teamwork-oriented culture. For more information visit: www.cinctive.com.

