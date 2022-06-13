INX Reaches Another Milestone Towards Launching its Breakthrough Trading Hub: The New INX Crypto App is Now Available

On its path to building a new regulated digital asset trading ecosystem, INX introduces a new app to facilitate cryptocurrency trading

TORONTO, June 13, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The INX Digital Company, Inc. (INXS ATS: INX) (NEO: INXD), the broker-dealer, inter-dealer broker, and owner of digital asset trading platforms, announced today the official launch of its crypto app on the Apple App Store and Google Play app store . The INX crypto app is an essential milestone in the company's primary mission to create INX.ONE, a breakthrough regulated digital assets trading hub.

The app is designed to provide a smooth and secure alternative for crypto trading, using INX's . proprietary trading technology. The INX crypto app supports industry security standards for user data encryption and allows the listing and trading of cryptocurrencies with full regulatory compliance, fair trading policies, security protocols, and privacy procedures.

"The INX Crypto trading app is about actions, not distractions," says INX CEO Shy Datika. "It was designed to allow straightforward trading of cryptocurrencies on any mobile device. We are gradually establishing more avenues for accessing crypto and digital securities. Our mission is to bring communities together and empower them through financial innovation. This app offers a regulated, secure, and easy-to-use method for trading crypto."

INX operates on a fully regulated platform and is committed to adopting all regulatory requirements. Traders can buy and sell a wide range of digital assets on the new user-friendly app, not limited to specific blockchains.

The company is already working to include both crypto trading and digital securities on one platform to provide investment opportunities to crypto and digital securities traders 24/7, 365 days a year.

The company, which was the first to issue a SEC-registered security token IPO on the blockchain, is rapidly preparing to allow individuals, institutions, and issuers to raise capital and trade responsibly.

The INX Crypto app can be downloaded from the Apple App Store and Google Play app store .

About The INX Digital Company, Inc.

The INX Digital Company owns INX Group (INX,), which operates regulated trading platforms for digital securities and cryptocurrencies that trade 24/7/365. Founded by Shy Datika in 2017, INX's vision is to be the preferred global regulated hub for all digital assets on the blockchain. INX is on a mission to help list companies as publicly-traded digital securities on the blockchain in a regulated environment with oversight from the SEC and FINRA. This journey started with the first-ever SEC-registered initial public offering of a security token on the blockchain – the INX Token – in which INX raised $83 million from more than 7,200 retail and institutional investors worldwide.

In addition to operating two regulated trading platforms for blockchain assets, the INX Digital Company's interdealer broker - I.L.S. Brokers – will soon offer non-deliverable cryptocurrency forwards to leading global banks. For more information about INX, please visit INX.co

For further information:

Carrie Rubinstein

Head of Content and Media

Email: carrie.rubinstein@inx.co

The INX Digital Company, Inc.

Investor Relations

+1 855 657 2314

Email: investorrelations@inx.co

