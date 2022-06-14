Alert Logic Expands Global Distribution of Leading Managed Detection and Response Solution Through New Strategic Partnership with TD SYNNEX

Extensive TD SYNNEX network of manufacturers and resellers can now ensure their customers have the most comprehensive coverage against cyber threats across all IT environments

HOUSTON, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Alert Logic by HelpSystems today announced a strategic partnership with TD SYNNEX, a leading IT distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem, to add industry-leading managed detection and response (MDR) capabilities to their portfolio of solutions. The agreement makes Alert Logic the choice for a global network of technology partners seeking to offer comprehensive MDR to customers, expanding Alert Logic's market reach and demonstrating momentum for its partner program.

Alert Logic logo (PRNewsfoto/Alert Logic) (PRNewswire)

TD SYNNEX distributes more than 30,000 technology products from more than 500 of the world's leading and emerging manufacturers and provides complete solutions to more than 20,000 resellers and retail customers in the U.S., Canada, and Japan. By offering Alert Logic MDR® to their customers, TD SYNNEX amplifies their partners' security expertise, while effectively securing their customers' environments.

"TD SYNNEX has added the Alert Logic MDR® solution to our expansive global IT channel," said Reyna Thompson, Senior Vice President, Product Management, North America, TD SYNNEX Corporation. "Combining Alert Logic's leading solution with the support of our dedicated team equips customers with a flexible cybersecurity solution at a time when organizations are under extreme pressure to address a rising tide of cyber threats."

Organizations can quickly implement an Alert Logic MDR® solution delivering 24/7 coverage to minimize exposure and effectively identify, analyze, and respond to cyber threats before they cause disruption. The agreement with Alert Logic enables TD SYNNEX partners to improve their customers' security posture with protection both before and after an attack. Alert Logic MDR enables organizations to view their entire threat landscape and monitor the health of their environment, reducing drift and providing the technology and support to respond quickly. New Alert Logic Intelligent Response™ capabilities relieve IT and security departments of repetitive response tasks and the need for constant administration through human-guided and fully automated workflows. The result is strong incident response that details actions for every step of an attack, as well as a comprehensive data recovery plan.

"TD SYNNEX has an extensive partner ecosystem that can now add Alert Logic MDR to their expanding security portfolio," said Dan Webb, Vice President, Global Partner Sales and Alliances, Alert Logic. "With the addition of Alert Logic to their portfolio, partners can now tap our deep well of security expertise to provide best-in-class security across a wide spectrum of organizations to help meet today's challenges presented by the ever-changing security threat landscape."

About Alert Logic by HelpSystems

Alert Logic by HelpSystems is the only managed detection and response (MDR) provider that delivers comprehensive coverage for public clouds, SaaS, on-premises, and hybrid environments. Since no level of investment prevents or blocks 100% of attacks, you need to continuously identify and address breaches or gaps before they cause real damage. With limited expertise and a cloud-centric strategy, this level of security can seem out of reach. Our cloud-native technology and white-glove team of security experts protect your organization 24/7 and ensure you have the most effective response to resolve whatever threats may come. Founded in 2002, Alert Logic is headquartered in Houston, Texas and has business operations, team members, and channel partners located worldwide. Learn more at alertlogic.com . Alert Logic – unrivaled security for your cloud journey.

About HelpSystems

HelpSystems is a software company focused on helping exceptional organizations secure and automate their operations. Our cybersecurity and automation software protects information and simplifies IT processes to give our customers peace of mind. We know security and IT transformation is a journey, not a destination. Let's move forward. Learn more at www.helpsystems.com .

About TD SYNNEX

TD SYNNEX (NYSE: SNX) is a leading global distributor and solutions aggregator for the IT ecosystem. We're an innovative partner helping more than 150,000 customers in 100+ countries to maximize the value of technology investments, demonstrate business outcomes and unlock growth opportunities. Headquartered in Clearwater, Florida, and Fremont, California, TD SYNNEX' 22,000 co-workers are dedicated to uniting compelling IT products, services and solutions from 1,500+ best-in-class technology vendors. Our edge-to-cloud portfolio is anchored in some of the highest-growth technology segments including cloud, cybersecurity, big data/analytics, IoT, mobility and everything as a service. TD SYNNEX is committed to serving customers and communities, and we believe we can have a positive impact on our people and our planet, intentionally acting as a respected corporate citizen. We aspire to be a diverse and inclusive employer of choice for talent across the IT ecosystem. For more information, visit www.TDSYNNEX.com or follow us on Twitter , LinkedIn , Facebook and Instagram .

© HelpSystems, LLC and its group of companies. All trademarks and registered trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

All other trademarks listed herein are owned by their respective companies.

For Alert Logic Inquiries:

Bob Wientzen

Public Relations

Alert Logic

281-456-4254

bob.wientzen@alertlogic.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Alert Logic