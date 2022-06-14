Court TV renews 'Someone They Knew With Tamron Hall,' adds true-crime series to primetime

ATLANTA, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Court TV has renewed the original true-crime series "Someone They Knew With Tamron Hall" for a second season and has added it to its primetime schedule weeknights at 7 p.m. ET. The show now serves as lead-in for the network's flagship program "Closing Arguments with Vinnie Politan" (8-10 p.m. ET).

Hosted by Daytime Emmy Award-winning TV host, journalist, and author Tamron Hall, "Someone They Knew" stories are told from the points of view of the people impacted by the case, including lawyers, jurors, members of law enforcement and the victim's family and friends. Using new interviews, archival footage and re-creations of the crime, the goal of each episode is a balanced story from victim to verdict. Hall is not only a seasoned crime reporter and true crime author, she is also committed to sharing stories consistent with the Court TV lineup.

Court TV has had a strong start to the year with the success of "Someone They Knew" and live coverage of the Johnny Depp vs. Amber Heard case. The network's coverage of Depp vs. Heard nearly quadrupled the audience for the networks' live trial coverage as compared to the pre-trial period (+278%). Daily streaming hours more than quintupled during this same period (+415%). More than 500,000 viewers – the most since the network relaunched in 2019 – tuned into Court TV to watch the verdict in the trial on Wednesday, June 1.

"Court TV is on pace for its most-watched year yet," said Ethan Nelson, acting head of Court TV. "Viewers tuned in for every second of our insightful coverage and expert analysis of the Depp-Heard trial and they have also embraced 'Someone They Knew with Tamron Hall.' We are looking forward to having Tamron in primetime as well as the compelling cases we're planning to air in the months ahead."

Court TV (@CourtTV) is devoted to live gavel-to-gavel coverage, in-depth legal reporting, and expert analysis of the nation's most important and compelling trials. The network is available to 97% of U.S. television homes free and over the air via digital antenna, on cable, on mobile with the Court TV app and online at CourtTV.com. It is also carried on connected TVs, including Samsung TV Plus and Vizio, and an expanding array of streaming services and apps, including YouTube TV, SiriusXM, Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Pluto TV, Apple TV, Sling and Uma. Court TV is part of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP).

