Former BNY Mellon Consultants Launch North River Wealth Advisors

PITTSBURGH, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Long-time BNY Mellon consultants, Michael Rausch and Stephen Blahovec, announced the unveiling of a new registered investment advisory firm, North River Wealth Advisors. The independent firm will serve as a fiduciary and provide comprehensive investment management and financial planning for individuals, families and business owners.

"We've learned a lot while investing for large institutions and wealthy families over the last two decades and we are applying those principles to serve our clients," said North River co-founder Michael Rausch. "We are providing the same high level of service and advice but with greater transparency."

Co-founder Stephen Blahovec added, "Starting this business is all about doing the right thing and helping people. Many large financial advisory firms are only focused on their bottom line and not what is best for their client. People are realizing that independent firms, like ours, provide more personalized advice without hidden fees and conflicts of interest."

Prior to launching North River, both firm co-founders were part of BNY Mellon Investor Solutions, a group focused on institutional investment management with over $30 billion in assets under management or advisement.

At BNY Mellon, Mr. Rausch led the firm's long-term market outlook and was instrumental in developing financial planning tools for institutions and individuals. He also provided holistic planning and investment advice to countless clients over his career. Mr. Rausch holds an undergraduate degree from Robert Morris University and earned the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute and is an Associate of the Society of Actuaries.

Mr. Blahovec led the client portfolio management team within BNY Mellon Investor Solutions. His team worked with hundreds of clients and was responsible for asset allocation, investment manager selection, portfolio monitoring, trading and providing an outlook on markets. Mr. Blahovec holds an undergraduate degree from the University of Pittsburgh and an MBA from Carnegie Mellon's Tepper School of Business.

