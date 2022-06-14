Newly released "WTF?" receives raving, 5 Star review from world-renowned Readers' Favorite®

"This book will bring joy and laughter to all who read it."
CHARLESTON, S.C., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 5 percent of adults worldwide live with depression, but about 75 percent of people with depression don't get the treatment they need. Authors Sharon & Kierra Linen dedicate their brilliant, newly released book What's This Foolishness? to the millions of people who are suffering emotionally, spiritually, and physically in this world today. It is our hope that this little book can brighten your day and bring you comfort, as laughter is the healer of the body, mind, and spirit.
What's This Foolishness?, a potential runaway bestseller, was created for a world overcome by sadness, sickness, war, murder, hatred, depression, and the list goes on. The brilliant use of wisdom and humor, empowers "WTF?" to brighten our day and make us smile again. And because laughter is a healer of the body, mind, and spirit, "WTF?" will make the perfect gift or stocking stuffer for that "special someone" in your life.... Even if that "special someone" is YOU!
The Benefits of Laughter and Humor
Physical health benefit
Boosts immunity
Lowers stress hormones
Decreases pain
Relaxes your muscles
Prevents heart disease
Mental health benefits
Adds joy and zest to life
Eases anxiety and tension
Relieves stress
Improves mood
Strengthens resilience
Social benefits
Strengthens relationships
Attracts others to us
Enhances teamwork
Helps defuse conflict
Promotes group bonding
If you would like more information about authors Sharon & Kierra Linen and their work, you may contact them at Sharon@creating4u.com or visit www.AddyBee123.com. Please help them heal the world by sharing this link https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B18T7BJ5 .
