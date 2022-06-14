Quala Adds New Locations on the East and West Coast

TAMPA, Fla., June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Quala expands its network on the east and west coast with two acquisitions servicing two growing markets. Last week Quala acquired Southern Tank in Jacksonville, FL and Totally Tanker Interiors in Tulare, CA.

Quala announces the acquisition of two new facilities in growing markets on the East and West coasts. (PRNewswire)

Quala announces the acquisition of two new facilities that will serve growing markets on the East and West coasts.

With the addition of Southern Tank in North Jacksonville, FL, Quala more than doubles its capacity in this market with a conveniently located, large facility. The five bay kosher certified wash rack services a full range of chemical products including polymers. Trailer washout and box wash service is also available. The Maintenance Facility offers a full range of testing, inspections and repairs for tankers, ISOs, trailers and chassis.

With the acquisition of Totally Tanker Interiors in Tulare, CA, Quala enters the food grade cleaning market in California. This facility was started in the San Joaquin valley in 2003, in response to the need for a safer and higher quality of tanker washouts in this region. This facility services the food transportation industry and prides itself on delivering the highest quality food grade wash services.

Erik Leto, Quala Chief Operating Officer, states, "By adding locations on both the east and west coast, we are better able to service these growing markets. In terms of capacity in Jacksonville, the addition of five cleaning bays will significantly improve quality and turnaround times for our customers in this market. Quala is excited to enter the food grade cleaning market in California. With the addition of a dedicated food grade facility in central California, Quala will be better able to service customers transporting food related products across California and throughout the west coast. Additionally, we plan to expand food grade capabilities in this market"

About Quala

Headquartered in Tampa, Florida, Quala is the largest independent provider of comprehensive cleaning, test, and repair services for Tank Trailers, ISO Containers, IBCs, and Railcars. Founded in 1986, the company began independent operations in 2009 and today has 140+ locations servicing the most active bulk transportation routes and eight of North America's busiest ports. For more information about Quala, visit our website at www.quala.us.com/dynamic-growth .

Contact Information:

Quala

Paul Hofley, VP, Sales & Marketing

500 N. Westshore Blvd. Suite 435, Tampa, FL 33609

(248) 219-0012 / phofley@quala.us.com

Maria Black, Marketing (813) 245-2799

"With the largest network in North America, Quala is your trusted source for all bulk container cleaning & maintenance needs. Contact us to learn more!" (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Quala) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Quala