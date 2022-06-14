These Top Human Capital Management (HCM) Software Providers Will Streamline HR Initiatives, According to SoftwareReviews Users

TORONTO, June 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - SoftwareReviews, a leading source for insights on the software provider landscape, has published its 2022 Human Capital Management (HCM) Emotional Footprint. Nine top HCM providers in the Enterprise and Midmarket spaces have been identified as Champions for the year.

Human Capital Management plays a prominent role as organizations aim to attract, retain, and engage their workforce. HCM software combines a number of necessary HR functions, such as storing employee data, managing payroll, recruitment processes, and benefits administration, and more. An integrated HCM system can help effectively manage employees, provide streamlined access to HR services, support learning and development within the organization, and drive employee engagement.

"The HCM market is evolving at a rapid pace, and providers are looking at the technology from an employee and manager perspective to support data-driven decision making and hire-to-retire processes. ," says Lisa Highfield, research director at Info-Tech Research Group and HCM expert for SoftwareReviews. "Organizations are currently redefining their strategy, value propositions, and business models, so it is an exciting time in the HCM space. Successfully navigating the HCM landscape to find the right vendor and technology will help support strategic priorities. This is where SoftwareReviews' data comes in."

SoftwareReviews has identified the best Human Capital Management software providers for 2022 based on verified survey data collected from users. These providers have received high scores on the organization's Emotional Footprint.

The Net Emotional Footprint (NEF) of each software provider is a result of aggregated emotional response ratings across the areas of service, negotiation, product impact, conflict resolution, strategy, and innovation. The NEF is a powerful indicator of overall user sentiment toward the provider and its product from the software user's point of view.

The 2022 Enterprise Human Capital Management Software Champions are as follows:

Ceridian Dayforce , +81 NEF, for enabling user productivity.



UKG Pro , +81 NEF, for reliability.



Workday HCM , +80 NEF, for transparency.



Oracle Cloud HCM, +78 NEF, for efficient service delivery. , +78 NEF, for efficient service delivery.

The 2022 Midmarket Human Capital Management Software Champions are as follows:

Rippling , +95 NEF, for timely delivery.



Gusto , +89 NEF, for being generous and over-delivering.



Cezanne HR , +90 NEF, for being respectful to the client.



BambooHR , +91 NEF, for providing a friendly negotiation experience.



Zenefits, +86 NEF, for being a trustworthy provider. , +86 NEF, for being a trustworthy provider.

SoftwareReviews' comprehensive software reviews provide the most accurate and detailed view of a complicated and ever-changing market. The data comes from real end users who use the software day in and day out and IT professionals who have worked with it intimately through procurement, implementation, and maintenance.

About SoftwareReviews

SoftwareReviews is the most in-depth source of buyer data and insights for the enterprise software market. By collecting customer experience data from business and IT professionals, the SoftwareReviews methodology produces detailed and authentic insights into the experience of evaluating and purchasing enterprise software.

