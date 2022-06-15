75F and J2 Innovations Announce Collaboration to Improve Energy Efficiency in Commercial Buildings

MINNEAPOLIS and LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- IoT building automation leader 75F and open smart building platform provider J2 Innovations (J2) today announced a collaboration to improve the energy efficiency of mid-sized commercial buildings.

As leaders in smart building technology, J2 and 75F will join forces to increase the proliferation of plug-and-play, IoT-based building automation offerings in order to drastically decrease the energy footprint of buildings. 75F will complement its out-of-the-box building management system with J2's FIN Framework to improve its capabilities in third-party system integration and sophisticated HVAC plant management. By utilizing the FIN Framework, 75F can overall further increase the flexibility of its solution while maintaining a seamless end-to-end experience for its customers. The FIN Framework-based offering will communicate natively with the 75F edge based Central Control Unit and cloud, allowing single-pane-of-glass management and analytics through its Facilisight portal for building portfolio managers.

"It's exciting to collaborate with another world leader in IoT and smart building technology," said Alex Rohweder, CEO of J2 Innovations. "We are very excited to support 75F in its journey to provide a complete IoT-based building management system. Our FIN technology will enable 75F to integrate more seamlessly existing legacy controls and equipment where needed, and further extend their offering towards holistic HVAC plant management".

As part of the collaboration, 75F and J2 will standardize on the use of a Domain Modeler — a tool that allows the Project Haystack community to contribute peer-reviewed, plug-and-play digital twin models of building controls and equipment. The tool lets community members easily create templates for building systems according to Project Haystack semantic tagging standards, re-usable by anyone else in the community thereafter.

This new capability will revolutionize the integration experience for professionals across the commercial building controls industry, enabling fast and affordable data standardization for varying controls and equipment types.

"The Domain Modeler began as a project to improve our own process flow, and we quickly realized this could fundamentally enhance the way we all bring our buildings and their systems together," said Deepinder Singh, founder and CEO of 75F. "In addition, J2's FIN Framework is a perfect example of leading technology that can leverage the Domain Modeler to do this."

75F and J2 Innovations will unveil the technology partnership and the Domain Modeler tool with select demonstrations at the Realcomm | IBcon event on June 15 and 16 in Orlando. Prior to the full September release, 75F and J2 Innovations will be onboarding partners for a beta program.

About J2 Innovations

J2 Innovations is a fast-growing, innovative software technology company based in California. They are the creators of the FIN Framework (FIN), a state-of-the-art open framework for smart buildings, smart equipment, and IoT applications.

About FIN Framework (FIN)

FIN is a next-generation software framework for smart buildings, smart equipment, and IoT applications. FIN can integrate, control, manage, analyze, visualize, connect, and can be embedded on a controller, gateway, HMI, or server. FIN Framework offers OEM, system integrator, and end-user solutions that are faster, easier, and better.

About 75F

75F designs and manufactures the world's leading IoT-based Building Management System, an out-of-the-box, vertically-integrated solution that is more affordable and easier to deploy than anything on the market today. The company leverages IoT, Cloud Computing and Machine Learning for data-driven, proactive building intelligence and controls for HVAC optimization. Investors include some of the biggest names in energy and technology. 75F's mission is to improve occupant productivity through enhanced comfort and indoor air quality — all while saving energy and the environment. Learn more at www.75f.io .

