Liberty Advisor Group named to Best Workplaces in Chicago™ in 2022 by Great Place to Work and Fortune Magazine

CHICAGO, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Liberty Advisor Group (Liberty), a premier management consulting firm that helps clients tackle their toughest business and IT challenges, has been honored for the fourth year in a row by Great Place to Work and Fortune magazine as one of the 2022 Best Workplaces in Chicago™.

This year's Best Workplaces in Chicago award is based on employee feedback collected through America's largest ongoing annual workforce study of over 1 million employee survey responses and data from companies representing more than 6.1 million U.S. employees. In that survey, 97% of Liberty's employees said Liberty is a great place to work. 100% of Liberty's employees said Management's actions match its words.

This latest award follows news that Liberty had been named as one the 2021 Best Places to Work in Chicago by Crain's Chicago Business. Liberty has been awarded Best Place to Work by Consulting Magazine, Great Place to Work, and Fortune; Fastest Growing Consulting Firm by Consulting Magazine; and Top BI and Analytics Company by CIO Applications.

"Many congratulations to our Liberty team. I am so incredibly proud to work with an amazing team of people that have a steadfast devotion to delivering high-quality work to our clients and living our core values of candor, inquiry, resolve, community, entrepreneurship, integrity, and courage. To be recognized as a premier workplace in Chicago for the fourth year in a row is confirmation of our commitment to our people and our strong culture." Chad Smith, CEO, Liberty Advisor Group, said. "Our employees make Liberty a great place to work every day."

Founded in 2008, Liberty's world-class team has added over $1 billion to our clients' operating incomes over the years, and been involved in 1000+ mergers, acquisitions and carve-out projects. The company aims to drive future growth by continuing to align with our clients on their toughest business and IT challenges; further strengthening our collaborative, problem-solving culture; and building genuine and trusting relationships both inside and outside of the firm. In short, we will continue to grow, evolve, and improve.

"The Best Workplaces in Chicago are made up of good people who are about their people," said Michael C. Bush, CEO of Great Place to Work®. "This exclusive group have created cultures where one's background has no influence on whether you are treated with respect, fairness and credibility. These companies can expect better business results thanks to their high-trust, inclusive workplaces."

Liberty Advisor Group is a goal-oriented, client-focused, and results-driven consulting firm. We are a lean, handpicked team of strategists, technologists, and entrepreneurs – battle-tested experts with a steadfast, start-up attitude. We collaborate, integrate, and ideate in real-time with our clients to deliver situation-specific solutions that work. Liberty Advisor Group has the experience to realize our clients' highest ambitions. Learn more at libertyadvisorgroup.com and on LinkedIn and Twitter.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Our lean, hand-picked team of experienced experts dives deep and develops real-world solutions that impact your business now while laying the foundation for the future. We are a goal-oriented, client-focused, and results-driven consulting firm that will ask you the right questions to bring you the right answers, whatever it takes. No matter how ambitious your vision is – we have the experience to make it happen. (PRNewsfoto/Liberty Advisor Group) (PRNewswire)

