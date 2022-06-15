Netflix to Announce Second Quarter 2022 Financial Results

LOS GATOS, Calif., June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its second quarter 2022 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time. At that time, the company will issue a brief advisory release via newswire containing a link to the second quarter 2022 financial results and letter to shareholders on its website.

A video interview with Netflix co-CEO Reed Hastings, co-CEO & Chief Content Officer Ted Sarandos, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann, COO & Chief Product Officer Greg Peters and VP, IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Doug Anmuth, JPMorgan, with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to douglas.anmuth@jpmorgan.com.

The video interview can be accessed on the Netflix Investor Relations YouTube channel at youtube.com/netflixir .

About Netflix, Inc.

Netflix is the world's leading streaming entertainment service with 222 million paid memberships in over 190 countries enjoying TV series, documentaries and feature films across a wide variety of genres and languages. Members can watch as much as they want, anytime, anywhere, on any internet-connected screen. Members can play, pause and resume watching, all without commercials or commitments.

