PSN Partners with Investment Management Support Solutions (IMSS), Extending Qualitative and Quantitative Separately Managed Account Data

NEW YORK, June 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Zephyr, a subsidiary of Informa plc (LSE: INF), and a recognized leader in providing data, insight and analysis to investment professionals, has announced a partnership between its PSN SMA Data Group and Investment Management Support Solutions (IMSS), allowing investment managers to extend the distribution of qualitative and quantitative information globally. The announcement comes at a time of significant growth within the managed account sector for investors as well as double digit growth in new managed account offerings. IMSS offers managers the potential for greater reach across the institutional segment as well as to wealth managers.

PSN has remained one of the most influential resources for separately managed accounts for nearly four decades and continues to be at the forefront of the 100 trillion-dollar asset management industry. As the retail investment channel has substantially grown, PSN has responded by providing asset managers meaningful ways to effectively reach plan sponsors, institutional investors, broker-dealers, RIAs and investment consultants.

"PSN led the curation, access and distribution of separately managed account data nearly four decades ago because they understood the enormous value it provided to investment professionals," says Chris Volpe, Head of Informa Financial Intelligence's Zephyr business. "Our partnership with IMSS now offers a path to streamlining the reporting process to databases while ensuring accurate, timely and complete data is refreshed."

Founded by Patricia Sandoz, IMSS automates and distributes information via Data-Centrix, a proprietary data and document software platform developed by Sandoz, whose nearly three decades of experience in the industry has been committed to offering a cost-effective, efficient solution for managers interested in a more extensive marketing and strategic distribution of their products.

"PSN continues to offer an important platform for investment managers to showcase their products at no cost," adds Margaret Tobiasen, Senior Vice President of Data Distribution, who oversees Zephyr's PSN SMA Data Group. "We look forward to additional opportunities that our partnership with IMSS will bring to our managers."

"Our partnership with PSN allows IMSS to offer managers a robust outsourced solution to consistently deliver accurate, complete, and up-to-date reporting," says Sandoz who believes that taking a hands-on approach in reporting has allowed her to stay abreast of the evolving database landscape. "We are committed to enhancing our software functionality, features, and new field requirements to ensure the highest visibility for managers."

Model-delivered separate accounts are opening new opportunities for asset managers. According to a 2020 Cerulli survey, more than 40 percent of managed account sponsored expressed an interest in adding them to client portfolios. The challenge, however, continues to be in standing out in an ever-increasing crowded space. PSN data requests for each SMA is designed to provide managers with more opportunities to do just that. PSN's partnership with IMSS provides an opportunity to conveniently update information across numerous distribution challenges.

To learn more about Zephyr's PSN SMA Data Group partnership with IMSS, visit https://pages.financialintelligence.informa.com/IMSS_PSN_Partnership.

About PSN

Zephyr PSN is the longest running SMA database in the world. Over the nearly four decades since it launched, PSN has continually pioneered the delivery of valuable SMA data to its customers, always accurate, consistently verified. Where there was no access, PSN built inroads and set the standard in 1984. Today, it leads the way in providing unbiased, high quality, detailed information across 2000 data points.

About Investment Management Support Solutions (IMSS)

IMSS is a leading resource for database management and automation. The company also provides vital database overview, existing profile clean-up, ongoing updates and maintenance. Its comprehensive onboarding is customized for new firms, offering a strategic review to maximize client goals. IMSS also assists with managers with initial draft RFP & DDQ creation. Visit IMSS-LLC.com to learn more.

About Zephyr

Zephyr provides investment professionals access to timely information, exclusive research and comprehensive data to keep their clients engaged and informed. The Zephyr Platform consistently scores high among users for its ease of use, custom client presentation options, portfolio performance generation and ESG analysis tools. The Zephyr team is committed to ensuring their customers possess all the necessary resources to exceed their client's expectations. In March Zephyr was awarded the 2022 Fintech Breakthrough Award for Best Financial Research and Data Company. For additional information about Zephyr and its solutions, visit: https://pages.financialintelligence.informa.com/Zephyr-Financial-Solutions to learn more about Zephyr or to request a demo or 14-day free trial on the Zephyr platform.

