Anjuna® Wins Globee® in the 2022 Disruptor Company Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Anjuna Security Inc., the Confidential Computing software company, today announced that the Globee® Awards, organizers of the world's premier business awards programs and business ranking lists, has named the Anjuna®, a Grand Trophy winner in the Annual 2022 Disruptor Company Awards. These prestigious global awards recognize disruptive technologies and innovative solutions transforming consumer experiences everywhere.

Anjuna Confidential Computing software enables organizations to utilize the widely deployed hardware security features in public cloud infrastructure—including AWS, Azure, and others—transparently and without needing to modify applications or IT processes. The solution closes the remaining gap in the public cloud by locking down data, applications, digital assets and private encryption keys during runtime, where they would otherwise be potentially exposed to insiders or attackers. The runtime encryption can seamlessly extend to storage and transmission across all cloud and on-premises data centers, providing end-to-end data and asset security.

"We are proud to be recognized as a disruptor with our Confidential Computing Software solution being named a Grand Trophy winner by the Globee Awards," said Ayal Yogev, co-founder and CEO of Anjuna. "With the rise of digital assets and the growth of blockchain, MPC and proprietary AI algorithms, organizations must close the remaining encryption gap to make public cloud computing completely safe. Anjuna makes complete cloud lock-down practical for any organization."

Judges from around the world representing a broad spectrum of industry experts participated in the judging process.

"The new era of disruptive innovations is here. Disruptive products, services, technologies and solutions are transforming consumer experiences everywhere while consumer and end-user needs are continuously evolving.," said San Madan, co-president of Globee Awards. "Legacy systems are not always fast enough to accept and respond to such needs."

Disruptors are companies that have the potential and competence to displace existing solutions, companies, and even entire industries. To be eligible to participate, a business must be a privately owned company operating for profit, independently owned and not a subsidiary, and located anywhere in the world.

Disruptors are highly persistent, mostly beginning from scratch without the constraints of traditionally accepted processes or business models. They use technology and modern tools to achieve end results. Disruptors do things differently and are not hindered by the existing ways of industry stalwarts. They are ready to take on an enormous challenge and find solutions for the biggest pain points customers experience.

About the Globee Awards

Globee Awards are conferred in nine programs and competitions: the American Best in Business Awards, Business Excellence Awards, CEO World Awards®, Cyber Security Global Excellence Awards®, Disruptor Company Awards, Golden Bridge Awards®, Information Technology World Awards®, Sales, Marketing, Service, & Operations Excellence Awards, and Women World Awards®. Learn more about the Globee Awards at https://globeeawards.com

About Anjuna

Anjuna Security makes the public cloud secure for business. Software from Anjuna Security effortlessly enables enterprises to safely run even their most sensitive workloads in the public cloud. Unlike complex perimeter security solutions easily breached by insiders and malicious code, Anjuna leverages the strongest hardware-based secure computing technologies available to make the public cloud the safest computing resource available anywhere. Anjuna is based in Palo Alto, California.

To learn more, go to anjuna.io or experience a free trial .

