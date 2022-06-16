Black Men United, Treasurer Maria Pappas and Candace Jordan to give away "random gifts of kindness" this Father's Day on Michigan Avenue

CHICAGO, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pastor John Harrell, the president of Black Men United, Cook County Treasurer Maria Pappas and media figure Candace Jordan will take part in a Father's Day giveaway on North Michigan Avenue this Sunday, June 19.

The giveaway will take place between 4 p.m. and 6 p.m. at the northeast corner of Michigan Avenue and Pearson Street. Some of the unique gifts they will be handing out include: air fryers, car battery chargers, cell phone chargers, handheld massagers, humidifiers and small ice makers.

"This is part of the mission of Black Men United," Harrell said. "Giving back to the community. I'm thrilled to be partnering with Treasurer Pappas and Candace on this special giveaway."

"Fathers are underappreciated in our society," Pappas said. "This is just a small way to honor them on their special day."

Black Men United is a nonprofit dedicated to changing the narrative of the Black community and bringing hope by building bridges in communities across America. Harrell is also pastor of Proviso Missionary Baptist Church in Maywood.

The Treasurer's Office has partnered with Black Men United in the past. Last month, Pappas was one of the local leaders that helped pack three trucks with food and aid to the people of Buffalo, N.Y. following the mass shooting at a grocery store. In March, Pappas joined the organization in sending aid to Ukraine.

