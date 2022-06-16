Stephanie Bohn Joins Sharebite as Chief Marketing Officer

The mission-driven food ordering and expense platform continues expansion to meet the needs of the modern workplace

NEW YORK, June 16, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Sharebite , the mission-driven food ordering and expense management platform built exclusively for workplaces, today announces that Stephanie Bohn will be joining the company's leadership team as Chief Marketing Officer. Bohn will build and lead the platform's marketing team to accelerate demand generation and scale the brand globally.

Sharebite logo (PRNewswire)

Bohn joins Sharebite after spending five years at VidMob , the leading creative analytics SaaS platform for advertisers. Bohn was VidMob's Global Chief Brand Officer and Chief Marketing Officer and helped drive 20x revenue growth, supported four funding rounds totaling $95m, and established brand leadership across North America, LatAm, and EMEA regions.

Prior to VidMob, Bohn held senior marketing roles at Netflix, Rotten Tomatoes, and Warner Bros. After graduating from the University of Michigan's Ross School of Business, she started her career at American Express before receiving her MBA at UCLA's Anderson School of Business. Bohn is on the Advisory Board for C Talent, the leading talent agency for disabled athletes and entertainers, which was recently acquired by Whalar, and also serves on the Board of Directors of the Rett Syndrome Research Trust.

"Stephanie exudes our core values of intentional altruism and responsive performance, and there's no doubt her standard of excellence will enrich our culture and help propel our platform towards further success," says Sharebite CEO Dilip Rao. "What excites me most about Stephanie is her instinctive ability to build a team culture that brings people of all backgrounds together toward a common goal."

"I have profound admiration for Sharebite's focus on innovation and impact," explains Stephanie Bohn. "Sharebite's industry-leading tech enables companies to feed employees, support local restaurants, and provide meal donations to food-insecure families. I am incredibly excited to join Sharebite's mission and help build a world-class brand that benefits companies, consumers, and communities."

To learn more about Sharebite, visit www.sharebite.com .

About Sharebite

Sharebite is a mission-driven food ordering and expense management platform built exclusively for workplaces. Companies that partner with Sharebite save money, inspire their workforce, support local restaurants, and commit to helping the community. Core to Sharebite's mission is the belief that every stakeholder must benefit from the existence of Sharebite. Every transaction made on the Sharebite platform results in a donation to alleviate hunger in local communities via its partnerships with City Harvest and Feeding America. Sharebite's restaurant partner network includes over 4,000+ enterprise and top-tier QSR merchants across the United States, curated specifically for corporate clients. Sharebite's corporate clients include most of the top law firms in New York City, along with many of the most prestigious investment banks, private equity & hedge funds, tech companies, consulting firms, marketing agencies, and real estate firms across the country.

Sharebite is headquartered in New York City, with operations in Austin, the Bay Area (San Francisco, Oakland, Mountain View, Palo Alto), Charlotte, Chicago, Irvine, Los Angeles, and Washington, DC.

Stephanie Bohn, Chief Marketing Officer of Sharebite (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sharebite