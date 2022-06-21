The celebrated professor and podcast host will serve as ROKA's first scientific advisor

AUSTIN, Texas, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- ROKA , makers of eyewear for active people, today announces a partnership with the award-winning neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman. Among the world's leading voices in physical and mental health and performance, Dr. Huberman will join as a scientific advisor, primarily focused on helping ROKA make scientific breakthroughs in eyewear and related technologies for its customers.

Award-Winning Neuroscientist Dr. Andrew Huberman Partners with Eyewear Brand ROKA (PRNewswire)

Eyewear technology continues to be at the core of ROKA's innovation. A world class team of scientists, designers and engineers have joined ROKA's ranks in recent years, with the goal of making eyewear that performs at the highest level, in all conditions and activities. Dr. Huberman is the first-ever neuroscientist to take on ROKA's mission and will bring a unique scientific perspective, in particular his theories on "optic flow," and visual-circadian biology—neurological phenomena that impact focus, adjust anxiety, increase alertness, cognition, and quality of sleep. With Dr. Huberman's guidance, eyewear innovation at ROKA will continue to accelerate, bringing better quality glasses to millions of people worldwide.

"Teaming up with ROKA makes perfect sense to me," says Dr. Huberman. "We both share in common a view that biology is really powerful—and we're both always searching for ways to leverage the power of biology and the visual system to improve and optimize human health. As an extension of our brain, the eyes play an enormous role in our mental and physical wellbeing. What ROKA is doing with its products is both incredibly exciting and important. I'm looking forward to creating new products that leverage the best science together."

"Over the past several years, we've been going even deeper on the science of human performance and how we can apply the leading scientific research to impact our new eyewear technology," says Rob Canales, CEO and Co-Founder of ROKA. "Dr. Huberman has been a great help on the journey and we've learned so much already, but as an official scientific advisor, we'll be able to move farther and faster together in our mission to build the best-quality eyewear for our customers."

About ROKA

ROKA is on a mission to unlock human potential. Founded in 2013 in Austin, Texas, ROKA's award-winning performance eyewear, wetsuits and performance gear have led athletes to dozens of world titles, including three Olympic gold medals, more than 30 World Championship titles, multiple Tour de France stage wins, and hundreds of other podium finishes. ROKA works with the world's leading scientists, athletes and organizations to push the boundaries of performance design, bringing those innovations to all who move. ROKA products are available worldwide at roka.com and through select retailers. Follow ROKA on Facebook and Instagram .

Media Contact

Michael Finn

michael@igtstudio.com

+1 952.426.8747

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE ROKA