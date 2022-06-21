Forbes' Best-In-State Ranks BayPort Credit Union #1 in Virginia

NEWPORT NEWS, Va., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BayPort Credit Union is pleased to announce it has been named to Forbes' annual list of America's Best-In-State Credit Unions for the second straight year. BayPort is ranked #1 in this year's listing and one of only five Virginia credit unions making the list.

Forbes identified its Best-In-State Credit Unions based on an independent survey of approximately 26,000 U.S. consumers who were asked to rate credit unions at which they currently have or previously had checking accounts. Credit unions were scored on overall member satisfaction, and in the following areas: Trust, Terms & Conditions, Branch Services, Digital Services, Customer Service, and Financial Advice.

Of the more than 5,000 credit unions nationwide, just 171 unique credit unions made the Forbes' list methodology. The complete list of America's Best-In-State Credit Unions is now available online.

About BayPort

In 1928, nine shipyard workers from Newport News Shipbuilding formed an organization with a specific purpose as a low-interest source of loans and a trusted place to deposit money. Today, BayPort Credit Union is rated a Superior 5-Star credit union by Bauer Financial, managing $2.2 billion in assets and servicing nearly 148,000 individuals and businesses with 27 branch locations across the Virginia Peninsula and Southside communities. Visit us at www.bayportcu.org.

