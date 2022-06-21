Pega Launches Pega Process Extender for Salesforce Lightning on Salesforce App Exchange and Pega Marketplace

Component makes it easy to embed Pega into Salesforce environments to further automate customer service workflows

The corporate logo for Pega (PRNewsfoto/Pegasystems Inc.) (PRNewswire)

CAMBRIDGE, Mass., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ: PEGA), the software company that crushes business complexity, today announced the updated version of Pega Process Extender for Salesforce Lightning is now available for download on Salesforce AppExchange as well as Pega Marketplace. This component makes it easy for organizations to drag and drop Pega Infinity™ workflow automation and AI-powered decisioning capabilities directly into existing Salesforce Lightning deployments. The entire experience operates within the users' familiar Salesforce desktop even as Pega drives the business logic and workflows.

Pega Process Extender for Salesforce Lightning allows users to turbocharge their Salesforce investment by going beyond standard Salesforce workflows. It allows customer service teams to automate and orchestrate multi-dimensional processes with Pega from end to end – including previously siloed customer touchpoints and lines of business. With its dynamic and integrated process orchestration, Pega can augment, extend, and reinforce the value of Salesforce by enabling organizations to:

Quickly integrate Pega workflows into Salesforce : With Pega's industry-leading low-code capabilities, administrators can easily add Pega workflows into their Salesforce environments out of the box with minimal configuration effort. Unlike other integrated workflows, no custom development is required, enabling end users to start experiencing Pega benefits within minutes.



Seamlessly update Salesforce with changes made in Pega workflows : With its unique

: With its unique Center-out™ approach, any workflow changes made in Pega are automatically changed in the Salesforce user interface – as well as any other channel or interface to which the workflow was extended. This helps lower the application's total cost of ownership and makes it easier to handle complex workflow scenarios by eliminating the need to make changes in multiple systems, channels, or interfaces.

Significantly simplify agent experience: Customer service agents have direct access to Pega service processes through their Salesforce Lightning UI. Employees can seamlessly process, view, and update work managed in Pega without switching between applications.

Pega Process Extender for Salesforce Lightning is based on capabilities from Pega Infinity – a suite of cloud-based digital transformation software that helps enable businesses to improve customer engagement and operational efficiency. Pega Infinity's AI-powered decisioning and workflow automation drive the world's most sophisticated business processes from end to end.

For more information on Pega Process Extender for Salesforce Lightning, please visit www.pega.com/products/customer-service/pega-process-extender-salesforce-lightning

Quotes & Commentary:

"The world's leading organizations are pursuing AI-powered and workflow-driven digital transformation for customer service," said John Huehn, general manager, customer service and sales automation, Pega. "Trying to deliver that by building for individual channels, like agent desktops, is cumbersome and can only go so far. Now Salesforce agent desktops, and any other channel infrastructure, can be instantly optimized around the end-to-end service process, providing greater efficiency and a unified service experience for customers across every touch point."

Supporting Resources:

About Pegasystems

Pega delivers innovative software that crushes business complexity so our clients can make better decisions and get work done. We help the world's leading brands solve their biggest business challenges: maximizing customer lifetime value, streamlining customer service, and boosting operational efficiency. Pega technology is powered by real-time AI and intelligent automation, while our scalable architecture and low-code platform help enterprises adapt to rapid change and transform for tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.pega.com.

Press Contact:

Sean Audet

Pegasystems Inc.

sean.audet@pega.com

Twitter: @pega

All trademarks are the property of their respective owners.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Pegasystems Inc.