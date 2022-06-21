Three Leading Health Plans Advocate for Personalizing Health and Wellbeing Experiences with Virgin Pulse at AHIP 2022

BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina, Medica, and Priority Health Unite to Discuss Personalization's Role in Supporting Client Relationships, Health Outcomes, and Strategic Growth

PROVIDENCE, R.I., June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- There is no one-size-fits-all when it comes to today's health benefits, and payer organizations are challenged to adapt. Personalization is necessary for meeting both member and client expectations but creating meaningful experiences at scale can be difficult. At AHIP 2022, experts from three leading health plans will share how they are leveraging digital health solutions to deliver personalized wellbeing experiences that are positively impacting health outcomes, strengthening client and member relationships, and supporting financial goals.

Chris Michalak, CEO of Virgin Pulse, will facilitate the session, "Deliver Meaningful Experiences at Scale," occurring Wednesday, June 22, 2022, from 3:40 - 4:25 p.m. PT, at the Wynn Las Vegas. AHIP attendees will hear why a wellbeing program is a critical component of any health plan's growth strategy, and how they are leveraging them to strengthen client relationships and support different phases of growth. Key topics to be discussed among the experts include:

Why personalization is mission critical : "A more custom experience is important to ASO customers and expected to be part of the package they offer. Leveling up to a technology that can quickly scale client customizations and member-level personalization will help drive health outcomes, engagement, and client longevity," said Kasey How , director of product development/management and marketing communications at BlueCross BlueShield of South Carolina .





Building versus buying a health and wellbeing platform : "We create value for our stakeholders by partnering with organizations who continuously move the space forward with us. It's important to look for technology that can be as flexible as possible, going beyond what's minimally viable so you can add future features that haven't been thought about today," said Ken Dickson , senior director of commercial product strategy and development for Medica.





Selecting a partner to deliver a dynamic, personalized experience: "It's important to recognize this is not a one-and-done effort. Your offering will be constantly changing and in order to succeed, your partner will need to be able to scale as you grow. I recommend using your request-for-proposal process to ask questions about innovation, how they are focused on getting ahead of future challenges, and how they are using data in meaningful ways," said Megan Schmidt , senior vice president, employer solutions at Priority Health.

Virgin Pulse provides the industry's most comprehensive digital front door for members to easily access, navigate, and engage in their health and wellbeing. By connecting data, people, and technology, every member gets served up a unique, engaging experience. Over 50% of members are engaging daily and 81% have developed healthy routines. Leveraging machine learning, predictive models, and integrated rewards, Virgin Pulse triggers critical actions on a daily basis like managing a chronic condition, getting one-on-one support to navigate complex care needs, or adhering to a medication regimen.

"Health plans that embrace an innovative approach that puts members first with a personalized wellbeing program are future proofing their business," said Chris Michalak, chief executive officer at Virgin Pulse. "Our session at AHIP gives payers a unique opportunity to hear first-hand how their peers are leveraging advanced technology to support their members and their business, and to learn from their experiences. We are honored to work with these plans – all of which are at different stages of growth – to continue to learn and innovate together."

Session Information:

Deliver Meaningful Experiences at Scale

AHIP 2022

Wednesday, June 22

3:40 - 4:25 p.m. PT

Wynn Las Vegas; Castillion Room

About Virgin Pulse

Virgin Pulse is the leading digital-first health and wellbeing company that empowers organizations across the globe to activate populations, improve health outcomes, and reduce spend in an era of accelerating cost and complexity. Virgin Pulse's Homebase for Health® connects data, people, and technology to deliver high tech, human touch experiences that engage and reward individual journeys. Virgin Pulse impacts over 100 million people across 190 countries by helping Fortune 500, national health plans and many other organizations change lives – and businesses – for good. For more tips and insights, connect with us on Twitter or LinkedIn .

