Deposition Reveals That Texas Oral Surgeon Who Left Metal Drill Bit Inside Woman's Jaw Kept It Secret and Neglected to Give Corrective Care

Amended lawsuit claims Dr. Kirk E. Scott and Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery waited five months to disclose surgical mishap to his patient

DALLAS, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- New details have emerged in the lawsuit filed against oral surgeon Kirk E. Scott, M.D., D.D.S., and Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery in Frisco. In the original suit, filed in April 2021, a Texas woman claimed the dental specialist left a metal drill bit inside her jaw, failed to tell her about it, and then minimized the incident when it was revealed to her in X-rays five months later. An amended complaint recently filed in Dallas County includes excerpts from a deposition where Dr. Scott admits he knew the drill bit broke inside of Indeera Musa's jaw at the time of the procedure and failed to perform an X-ray, which would have verified the metal bur remnant.

In addition, the amended lawsuit claims Dr. Scott chose to keep the incident a secret by not telling anyone at his office and did not document it in Musa's medical records, which negatively impacted her post-procedure care. Within days of her surgery, Musa called Dr. Scott and Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery multiple times and returned to the medical office in advance of her scheduled follow-up visit because her jaw pain and swelling had become so intense despite following her post-operative instructions, according to the suit. Further, the suit states that Dr. Scott was aware of Musa's continued complaints yet failed to communicate about the broken metal drill bit with another doctor or the surgical assistant at his office who saw Musa for post-operation appointments.

"Trust is the foundation of the doctor-patient relationship, and Dr. Scott and Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery broke that," says Musa's attorney Russell Button of The Button Law Firm. "The number of red flags with regard to neglecting patient care and safety protocols is shocking."

The lawsuit is Indeera Musa v Kirk E. Scott, M.D., D.D.S.; Kirk E. Scott, M.D., PLLC; Stonebriar Facial and Oral Surgery, P.A., Cause No. CC-21-01367-B in Dallas County, Texas.

The Button Law Firm (https://www.buttonlawfirm.com) is a Texas-based personal injury law firm that represents individuals in meaningful litigation to make local communities safer, including medical malpractice, daycare injuries, catastrophic injuries, and automotive accidents. The firm has offices in Dallas, Houston, and Midland.

