PRIMIOR ANNOUNCES USPC, A UNIQUE AND INNOVATIVE CRYPTOCURRENCY BACKED BY U.S. REAL ESTATE

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Primior announces UNITED STATES PROPERTY COIN (USPC), a real estate backed cryptocurrency project created by Johnney Zhang, CEO of Primior.

USPC aims to be a superior store of value. Created in response to the volatility associated with the inflation-impacted U.S. Dollar, dollar-backed stablecoins, utility tokens, and algorithmic-backed coins, USPC offers a real world, real estate asset-backed alternative by securitizing physical, income producing properties located throughout U.S. urban markets. While fiat currencies and stablecoins pegged to such currencies are subject to devaluation, USPC would benefit from current cash flow income as well as long-term capital appreciation of real estate in the United States.

USPC is positioned to emerge as a viable alternative medium of exchange from a combination of current income generation with long-term appreciation of U.S real estate and the 24/7 peer-to-peer instant exchange network enabled by blockchain technology.

USPC was founded by California real estate developer, Primior . For over a decade, Primior has been a leading real estate investment, development, and management firm. "We are extremely excited to collaborate with our passionate and ambitious community to launch this project and look forward to working with our strategic partners, composed of established stalwarts of the real estate industry and pioneering crypto-visionaries," said Johnney Zhang, CEO and founder of Primior."

About USPC

USPC (United States Property Coin) is a cryptocurrency project backed by physical real estate assets located in high-demand markets throughout the U.S. Sponsored and funded by Primior, a leading real estate investment, development and management firm based in Southern California, USPC's mission and vision is to provide investors with a more transparent, liquid, asset-backed solution and better store of value. USPC is a security token designed to provide fractionalized ownership in a diversified portfolio that is expected to benefit from current income and the long-term appreciation of real estate assets, and function as a more reliable store of value and medium of exchange.

For more USPC project information, please visit our website at www.upsc.io . Join our community, sign up for the USPC twitter and discord groups.

This news release is for general informational purposes only and does not constitute a prospectus, an offer document, an offer of securities, a solicitation for investment, or any offer to sell any product, item, or asset (whether digital or otherwise). The information set out in this release is only conceptual and describes potential future development goals of USPC and is being shared in order to outline some of the company's project plans.

