AdTheorent Wins "Machine Learning Innovation Award" in 2022 Artificial Intelligence (AI) Breakthrough Awards Program

2022 Marks AdTheorent's Fifth Consecutive AI Breakthrough Awards Win

NEW YORK, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AdTheorent Holding Company, Inc. ("AdTheorent" or the "Company) (Nasdaq: ADTH), a leading programmatic digital advertising company using advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver measurable value for advertisers and marketers, today announced that it has been selected as the winner of the "Machine Learning Innovation Award" in the 5th annual AI Breakthrough Awards program conducted by AI Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence organization that recognizes the top companies, technologies and products in the global Artificial Intelligence (AI) market today. This is AdTheorent's fifth consecutive year being honored with an AI Breakthrough Award.

AdTheorent is a digital media platform that focuses on performance-first, privacy-forward methods to execute programmatic digital advertising campaigns, serving both brand and agency customers. AdTheorent's Data Science team builds custom machine learning models for each campaign goal and AdTheorent's Machine Learning platform, Platform A\T, uses historic and real-time data to predict which of the billions of available digital ad impressions will yield future consumer conversion actions.

AdTheorent's platform uses ML and data science to identify ad impressions with the highest likelihood of converting on a client's desired action -- whether an online action or a physical world action such as store visitation. AdTheorent Predictive Advertising is not reliant upon third party data licenses, cookies, device IDs or any of the new unified or individualized IDs. Instead, the platform ingests statistical and non-individualized data attributes in each bid request and machine learning models inform real-time media buying decisions. AdTheorent's privacy-forward approach to digital advertising and its ability to drive advanced business outcomes for advertisers sets the company apart from others in the industry.

"AdTheorent brings a foundationally different method to targeting digital ads allowing us to drive superior performance for our customers. We drive customer KPIs more efficiently and effectively, and we do it in the most privacy-forward manner available," said Jim Lawson, CEO of AdTheorent. "AdTheorent predictive advertising is the future of programmatic digital advertising, using non-individualized data signals to drive important business outcomes for our customers, including prescription fills, online and offline sales, visitation, new customer acquisition, complex form-fill and application completes, vehicle sales lift, donations, insurance quote completes and many more. We are honored to be recognized with this AI Breakthrough Award."

The mission of the AI Breakthrough Awards is to honor excellence and recognize the innovation, hard work and success in a range of AI and machine-learning related categories, including AI platforms, Deep Learning, Smart Robotics, Business Intelligence, Natural Language Processing, industry specific AI applications and many more. This year's program attracted more than 2,950 nominations from over 18 different countries throughout the world.

"Regulatory and industry changes which disfavor individualized and user profile-based advertising are further accelerating demand for privacy-forward solutions. However, driving digital conversions based on client-specified KPIs is like searching for one needle in many, many haystacks. Machine learning and data science can make this possible," said James Johnson, managing director, AI Breakthrough. "AdTheorent's ability to use advanced, privacy-forward machine learning to deliver on complex KPIs for advertisers is a huge differentiator. Without relying on sensitive or individualized personal data for targeting AdTheorent is able to drive tangible business outcomes for their customers. Congratulations on being our choice for the 'Machine Learning Innovation Award.'"

AdTheorent's Platform A\T identifies the data attributes or combinations thereof which are present most often when there is a conversion - this may be device type, keywords in the URL or page content, geographic data, or one of close to 700 other data attributes. Using historic conversion data, the platform can determine the likelihood that each specific bid request will drive the client's desired outcome. As the ML platform ingests more conversion data, it learns and optimizes campaign delivery, driving both conversion performance and cost efficiencies.

About AdTheorent

AdTheorent (Nasdaq: ADTH) uses advanced machine learning technology and privacy-forward solutions to deliver impactful advertising campaigns for marketers. AdTheorent's machine learning-powered Platform A\T powers its predictive targeting, geo-intelligence, audience extension solutions and in-house creative capability, Studio A\T. Leveraging only non-sensitive data and focused on the predictive value of machine learning models, AdTheorent's product suite and flexible transaction models allow advertisers to identify the most qualified potential consumers coupled with the optimal creative experience to deliver superior results, measured by each advertiser's real-world business goals.

AdTheorent is consistently recognized with numerous technology, product, growth and workplace awards. AdTheorent was awarded "Best AI-Based Advertising Solution" (AI Breakthrough Awards) for four consecutive years and "Most Innovative Product" (B.I.G. Innovation Awards) for five consecutive years. Additionally, AdTheorent is the only six-time recipient of Frost & Sullivan's "Digital Advertising Leadership Award." AdTheorent is headquartered in New York, with fourteen offices across the United States and Canada. For more information, visit adtheorent.com .

About AI Breakthrough

Part of Tech Breakthrough , a leading market intelligence and recognition platform for global technology innovation and leadership, the AI Breakthrough Awards program is devoted to honoring excellence in Artificial Intelligence technologies, services, companies and products. The AI Breakthrough Awards provide public recognition for the achievements of AI companies and products in categories including AI Platforms, Robotics, Business Intelligence, AI Hardware, NLP, Vision, Biometrics and more. For more information visit AIBreakthroughAwards.com .

