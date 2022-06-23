DipJar Announces DipJar Online, Extending DipJar's Leadership in in-person Fundraising to Online and Mobile Channels

New offering will provide nonprofit organizations with a better ability to reach and engage donors online and through mobile channels.

PITTSBURGH, June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- DipJar, a giving technology platform, today announced the Early Access release of DipJar Online, which will enable nonprofit organizations to create goal-driven, campaign-based fundraising initiatives that facilitate multi-channel donor engagement. The new software builds on DipJar's leadership in in-person fundraising to enable more robust and flexible fundraising. New and existing customers can sign up for early access here.

DipJar Online builds on DipJar's campaign-focused giving capabilities, providing the ability to run multiple customized campaigns and the ability to access and use donor data more effectively. The result is an integrated approach to online fundraising that is a perfect complement to DipJar's iconic devices, which are in place at more than 5,500 organizations across the United States.

"DipJar Online is a natural extension of our mission: to make fundraising as easy as possible for our nonprofit customers," said Chris Selland, DipJar CEO. "DipJar Online allows our non-profit customers to provide donors the same simple and fun experience whether they're donating in-person at the DipJar, using their phone, or online. The initial feedback from testers has been overwhelmingly positive and we're excited to roll it out to our customer base - and beyond."

"DipJar devices and staff have added so much value to our organization, so we're thrilled to take advantage of DipJar Online during the Early Access program. The devices have been such a fun addition to our events, but DipJar Online will allow us to offer that same experience to our virtual audience," Stephanie Scoletti, MSW, Executive Director, Young Adult Survivors United.

Key features of DipJar Online include:

Campaign-focused giving that show donors why their donations are needed

Goal-driven fundraising that gamifies giving by showing donors the immediate impact of their donation

Multiple campaigns provide the flexibility to fundraise for a number of initiatives at once

Integration with DipJar devices extends campaigns beyond a physical location and counts contributions made via DipJars or DipJar online toward the same goal

Enhanced donor data collection that fuels closer donor connections and support

Affordable pricing

"By necessity, fundraising has become a more flexible function for most nonprofits," said Selland, "and by pairing robust online and offline capabilities, DipJar is helping thousands of organizations - and the communities they serve."

Nonprofit organizations interested in the Early Release can visit bit.ly/DJOEarlyAccess for information.

About DipJar

DipJar is changing the fundraising game with a connected, cashless donation jar and an integrated payments platform that enables joyful, engaging, and frictionless giving. With DipJar, organizations of any size can collect donations anywhere and "Create More Giving Moments."

Learn more at www.dipjar.com.

