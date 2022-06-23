North American Partners in Anesthesia Recognized as a 2022 Top Place to Work in Healthcare by Becker's Hospital Review

NAPA has earned this Top Place to Work distinction for five consecutive years.

MELVILLE, N.Y., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) announced that Becker's Hospital Review has recognized the company among its "150 Top Places to Work in Healthcare" for the fifth consecutive year. NAPA is the only anesthesia and pain management organization in the country to earn a place on the annual list.

North American Partners in Anesthesia (PRNewsfoto/NAPA Management Services Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Becker's Hospital Review cited NAPA's vision to grow in a responsible, values-driven manner and serve as a catalyst for positive change, as well as its commitment to promoting work/life balance and diversity across the organization. In addition to competitive benefits, NAPA is known for its strong professional and leadership development programs, such as NAPA SELECT—a proprietary program that prepares future leaders with the business and communication skills that clinicians typically do not learn in medical school. More than 70 percent of NAPA SELECT alumni represent diverse backgrounds, and many fill anesthesiologist and certified registered nurse anesthetist (CRNA) leadership roles at NAPA's approximately 500 hospital and ASC partner sites in 20 states.

John F. Di Capua, MD, Chief Executive Officer of NAPA, said, "We are very pleased and proud to be named by Becker's as one of the top national employers in healthcare for the fifth time, and to be the only anesthesia organization to earn this recognition in 2022. This honor recognizes NAPA's sincere commitment to being a destination of choice for all. We strive to achieve this with inspired leadership, an inclusive culture, competitive benefits, innovative technologies, and workplace environments that support the health and well-being of our 6,000+ clinicians and 1,700+ corporate professionals. NAPA offers tremendous opportunities to help our talented employees pursue their professional interests and advance their careers within our organization. We work together as #OneNAPA to provide exceptional patient experiences and improve the quality of care, every day."

Kristine Meade, NAPA's Chief Human Resources Officer, added, "In an era of clinical staffing shortages, NAPA maintains one of the industry's lowest vacancy rates. This is a testament to how NAPA listens to, values, and invests in its people. We regularly conduct company-wide engagement surveys to learn about what matters to our employees and identify areas for improvement. This feedback has inspired several organizational initiatives, and led to the establishment of active NAPA resource groups for Women, Pride, Sustainability, and BIPOC. NAPA is also partnering with academic programs to create opportunities for more students from all backgrounds to enter healthcare and explore careers as anesthesia clinicians. We believe that a diverse workforce is critical to providing health equity in our patient care."

About North American Partners in Anesthesia

As a clinician-led organization, North American Partners in Anesthesia (NAPA) is redefining healthcare, delivering unsurpassed excellence to its partners and patients every day. NAPA has grown to become the nation's leading single-specialty anesthesia and pain management company. Our 6,000+ clinicians serve nearly 3 million patients annually at nearly 500 healthcare facilities in 20 states.

