The One and Only Iconic Boots & Brews Country Music Festival Makes Its Mighty Return to Santa Clarita with Brad Paisley Headlining

CBF Productions' Brings Star-Studded Lineup Featuring New VIP Experiences and Headlining Performance from Country Music Superstar Brad Paisley!

SANTA CLARITA, Calif., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- CBF Productions, one of California's largest traveling festival production companies, announced its return to Santa Clarita with its legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festival at Central Park on Saturday, September 3rd. This family-friendly outdoor affair features tasty food vendors, local craft brews, and headlining performance by legendary superstar, Brad Paisley, one of the country music's most decorated male solo artists of all time, along with sets from some of today's most sought-after country artists still to be announced.

Boots & Brews (PRNewswire)

"The wait is finally over, and we are so excited to bring back entertainment and fun to SoCal with our famous Boots & Brew's Country Music Festival in the cities of Santa Clarita, Ventura, and Morgan Hills," said Founder of CBF Productions, Vincenzo Giammanco. "We are thrilled to have Brad Paisley headline in Santa Clarita and have a grand surprise for our final show in Ventura!"

Returning to sunny Santa Clarita after a series of unfortunate postponements due to the pandemic, Los Angeles county's largest and most successful country music festival is back. Past acts include Jake Owen, Morgan Wallen, Maddie & Tae, Chris Lane, Russell Dickerson, and more. CBF Productions has ramped up its amenities this year and upgraded some features for VIP attendees, including exclusive bars & food vendors, flushable toilets, private "Corrals" for rent, and added a brand-new upgraded Paddock level which offers up-close-viewing and extra amenities. This year in addition to single-day event tickets, Boots & Brews offers a Multi-Festival Pass which allows guests to attend multiple Boots & Brew events throughout southern California for a special price.

For more information on all upcoming Boots & Brews Country Music Festival dates, please visit BootsAndBrews.com and join the mailing list to receive news & special offers.

ABOUT CBF PRODUCTIONS:

One of California's largest traveling festival production companies, CBF has been producing a variety of adult and family-friendly events for over 13 years. From their legendary Boots & Brews Country Music Festivals to regional Tequila & Taco Festivals, Winter & Spring Wine Walks, and more, CBF showcases the best craft breweries, wineries, and tequilas in the state, combined with mouthwatering local cuisine, alongside amazing entertainment. CBF Productions is the exclusive promoter of Surfer's Point LIVE, Southern California's Newest Outdoor Entertainment Destination, which features a full season of large-scale oceanfront festivals, concerts & events. CBF productions has been at the forefront of entertainment in the Ventura County area and beyond. From their various sold-out events to the revival of Ventura's Main Street with their annual seasonal Wine Walks.

Brad Paisley

Brad Paisley has earned his place in country music history as one of the genre's most talented and decorated male solo artists. Over the past 20 years, his songwriting and unmatched showmanship have won him numerous awards, including three GRAMMYs, two American Music Awards, 14 Country Music Association Awards and 15 Academy of Country Music Awards, among many others. A member of the Grand Ole Opry since 2001, Paisley has written 21 of his 24 No. 1 hits, and in 2008 became the first artist to achieve 10 consecutive Billboard Country Airplay No. 1 singles. The 2010 CMA Entertainer of the Year's past works have amassed over 3.9 billion on-demand streams. Paisley continues to collaborate with Peyton Manning in a multi-year ad campaign with Nationwide insurance. In 2015, the global superstar partnered with Boot Barn® to develop Moonshine Spirit by Brad Paisley, an exclusive line of jeans, hats, T-shirts, jewelry, belts and woven shirts. A prolific entertainer, Paisley's first prime-time special, Brad Paisley Thinks He's Special, aired on ABC in December 2019 and has garnered over 18.1 million viewers to date. Paisley and his wife, Kimberly Williams-Paisley, are co-founders of nonprofit organization The Store, a free-referral based grocery store, which aims to empower low-income individuals and families in the Nashville area. For more information, visit www.thestore.org.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE CBF Productions