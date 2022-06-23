Unum Technology Solutions Offer HR Professionals Support in New World of Work

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn., June 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Unum (NYSE: UNM) has a suite of tech-forward solutions in response to the growing needs of employees in a competitive talent market. According to recent Unum research, two of the top HR challenges in the workplace are support for employee's mental health and employee attraction and retention.1

Over half (56%) of U.S. workers said they felt mentally unwell according to Unum research. Polly Nicholas, SVP Unum Solutions said the company is at the center of helping employees when they need time away from work and employers save time when administering benefits.

"Unum has always been an organization that helps the working world thrive throughout life's moments. When you consider what the world has gone through in the last few years, now, more than ever, we are in a profound sort of touchstone for how we can show up for people," said Nicholas.

"Our internal data shows there was a 37% growth in Unum disability claims paid and 55% increase in leaves administered. When you couple that with the national conversation around leave, mental and financial wellness, our portfolio of solutions can provide meaningful support for America's workers and businesses," Nicholas added.

Unum's service and technology solutions complements businesses as they meet the needs of a changing workforce. The suite of digital solutions:

Support Time Away : Unum Total Leave and Unum Leave Logic provide easy to understand leave planning and management tools that deliver an elevated employee experience and accurate data for HR.

Integrate with HR Systems : Unum HR Connect can be integrated with top HRIS providers to create seamless implementation, administration and access.

Improve Workforce Wellness: Unum Behavioral Health increases access to personalized experiences for employees and provides resources for employers to reduce mental health stigma.

Learn more about Unum's benefit solutions.

About Unum Group

Unum (NYSE: UNM), an international provider of workplace benefits and services, has been helping workers and their families for more than 170 years. Through its Unum and Colonial Life brands, the company offers disability, life, accident, critical illness, dental, vision and stop-loss insurance; leave and absence management support and behavioral health services. In 2021, Unum reported revenues of $12.0 billion and paid $8.2 billion in benefits. The Fortune 500 company is one of the 2022 World's Most Ethical Companies, recognized by the Ethisphere®.

Visit the Unum newsroom for more information, and connect with us on LinkedIn , Facebook , Twitter, and Instagram.

1 March 2022 Unum Employer Insights Pulse Survey

(PRNewsfoto/Unum Group) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Unum Group