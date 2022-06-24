Business Break
NASA to Discuss Psyche Asteroid Mission

Published: Jun. 24, 2022 at 10:51 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago

WASHINGTON, June 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- NASA will host a media teleconference at 2 p.m. EDT Friday to provide an update on the agency's mission to study the Psyche asteroid. Audio of the briefing will livestream on the agency's website.

NASA Logo. (PRNewsFoto/NASA) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewsfoto/NASA)
Teleconference participants include:

  • Lori Glaze, director of NASA's Planetary Science Division at NASA Headquarters in Washington
  • Laurie Leshin, director of NASA's Jet Propulsion Laboratory in Southern California
  • Lindy Elkins-Tanton, Psyche mission principal investigator, Arizona State University

Media interested in participating in the call should send their full name, media affiliation, email address, and phone number by 1 p.m. ET today to Katherine Rohloff at: katherine.a.rohloff@nasa.gov. NASA's media accreditation policy is online.

For more information about NASA's Psyche mission, visit:

https://solarsystem.nasa.gov/missions/psyche/in-depth/

View original content to download multimedia:

https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/nasa-to-discuss-psyche-asteroid-mission-301574949.html

SOURCE NASA

