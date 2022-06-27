AB National Municipal Income Fund Releases Monthly Portfolio Update

NEW YORK, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- AB National Municipal Income Fund [NYSE: AFB] (the "Fund") today released its monthly portfolio update as of May 31, 2022.
AB National Municipal Income Fund
Top 10 Fixed-Income Holdings
Portfolio %
1) Metropolitan Transportation Authority Series 2016-2 5.25%, 11/15/35
2.41 %
2) State of Connecticut Special Tax Revenue Series 2012-A 5.00%, 01/01/29
2.22 %
3) Central Plains Energy Project Series 2017-A 5.00%, 09/01/42
1.79 %
4) Jefferson County Board of Education/AL Series 2018 5.00%, 02/01/46
1.74 %
5) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2018 5.00%, 07/01/58
1.67 %
6) Detroit Downtown Development Authority Series 2018-A 5.00%, 07/01/48
1.65 %
7) Wisconsin Public Finance Authority Series 2022 5.00%, 02/01/62
1.64 %
8) Los Angeles Department of Water & Power Power System Revenue Series 2013-B 5.00%, 07/01/30
1.63 %
9) Tobacco Settlement Financing Corp./NJ Series 2018-A 5.00%, 06/01/46
1.50 %
10) Miami Beach Health Facilities Authority Series 2014 5.00%, 11/15/39
1.50 %
Sector/Industry Breakdown
Portfolio %
Revenue
Health Care - Not-for-Profit
21.16 %
Airport
7.71 %
Toll Roads/Transit
7.70 %
Revenue - Miscellaneous
5.61 %
Electric Utility
5.28 %
Higher Education - Private
2.80 %
Prepay Energy
2.62 %
Industrial Development - Industry
2.61 %
Tobacco Securitization
2.32 %
Water & Sewer
2.22 %
Primary/Secondary Ed. - Public
1.41 %
Port
0.69 %
Industrial Development - Utility
0.49 %
Higher Education - Public
0.47 %
Senior Living
0.23 %
SUBTOTAL
63.32 %
Tax Supported
Special Tax
13.73 %
State G.O.
7.82 %
Assessment District
2.15 %
Local G.O.
1.86 %
State Lease
1.12 %
SUBTOTAL
26.68 %
Prerefunded/ETM
9.20 %
Asset-Backed
Housing - Multi-Family
0.46 %
SUBTOTAL
0.46 %
Cash & Cash Equivalents
Funds and Investment Trusts
0.20 %
SUBTOTAL
0.20 %
Commercial Mortgage-Backed Securities
0.14 %
Total
100.00 %
State Breakdown
Portfolio %
California
11.21 %
Illinois
11.07 %
New York
9.22 %
Pennsylvania
7.68 %
New Jersey
7.62 %
Wisconsin
5.18 %
Florida
5.16 %
Connecticut
4.78 %
Texas
3.97 %
South Carolina
3.01 %
Michigan
2.92 %
Alabama
2.43 %
North Carolina
1.95 %
Ohio
1.86 %
Colorado
1.81 %
Nebraska
1.79 %
Georgia
1.76 %
Oklahoma
1.73 %
Minnesota
1.47 %
Tennessee
1.43 %
Arizona
1.42 %
Utah
1.17 %
Maryland
1.08 %
Virginia
1.06 %
District of Columbia
0.98 %
Kentucky
0.84 %
Iowa
0.83 %
Kansas
0.83 %
Indiana
0.67 %
West Virginia
0.64 %
Massachusetts
0.53 %
Puerto Rico
0.52 %
Hawaii
0.41 %
Arkansas
0.32 %
Louisiana
0.18 %
Washington
0.14 %
New Hampshire
0.13 %
Other
0.20 %
Total Investments
100.00 %
Credit Quality Breakdown
Portfolio %
AAA
4.66 %
AA
27.78 %
A
34.04 %
BBB
20.31 %
BB
2.85 %
D
0.21 %
Not Rated
0.75 %
Pre-refunded Bonds
9.20 %
Short Term Investments
0.20 %
Total
100.00 %
Bonds by Maturity
Portfolio %
Less than 1 Year
4.32 %
1 To 5 Years
5.95 %
5 To 10 Years
16.08 %
10 To 20 Years
29.46 %
20 To 30 Years
35.76 %
More than 30 Years
8.43 %
Other
0.00 %
Total Net Assets
100.00 %
Portfolio Statistics:
AMT Percent:
10.87 %
Average Coupon:
4.79 %
Percentage of Leverage:
Bank Borrowing:
0.00 %
Investment Operations:
1.29 %
Auction Preferred Shares (APS):
0.00 %
Tender Option Bonds:
4.37 %
VMTP Shares:
38.70 %
Total Fund Leverage:
44.36%*
Average Maturity:
6.64 Years
Effective Duration:
5.36 Years
Total Net Assets:
$377.05 Million**
Common Stock Net Asset Value:
$13.12
Total Number of Holdings:
187
Portfolio Turnover:
5.00 %
* The total percentage of leverage constitutes 4.37% through the use of tender option bonds, 38.70% in issued and outstanding VMTPs and 1.29% in investment operations, which may include the use of certain portfolio management techniques such as credit default swaps, dollar rolls, negative cash, reverse repurchase agreements and when-issued securities.
** The Fund also had outstanding $232,125,000 of VMTPs at liquidation value, which is not included in Total Net Assets because it is treated as a liability for financial reporting purposes.
The foregoing portfolio characteristics are as of the date indicated and can be expected to change. The Fund is a closed-end U.S.-registered management investment company advised by AllianceBernstein L. P.
