Berman Tabacco Announces Proposed Partial Class Action Settlements for All Persons Who Purchased or Otherwise Acquired Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc. ("Aegean") Securities or Sold Aegean Put Options

UNITED STATES DISTRICT COURT

SOUTHERN DISTRICT OF NEW YORK

IN RE AEGEAN MARINE PETROLEUM NETWORK, INC. SECURITIES LITIGATION

) ) ) Case No. 1:18-cv-04993 (NRB) Hon. Naomi Reice Buchwald



SUMMARY NOTICE OF (I) PENDENCY OF CLASS ACTION AND PROPOSED PARTIAL

SETTLEMENTS; AND (II) FINAL APPROVAL HEARING FOR THE PARTIAL SETTLEMENTS,

PLANS OF ALLOCATION, MOTION FOR APPROVAL OF ATTORNEYS' FEES AND

REIMBURSEMENT OF LITIGATION EXPENSES AND APPLICATION FOR THE

ESTABLISHMENT OF A LITIGATION EXPENSE FUND



TO: All Persons who purchased or otherwise acquired Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc. ("Aegean") securities or sold Aegean put options between February 27, 2014 through November 5, 2018, inclusive (the "Settlement Class Period"), and were allegedly damaged thereby.

The securities subject to these proposed Partial Settlements consist of: (a) the common stock of Aegean (Tickers: ANWWQ; CINS: Y0017S102) (pre-bankruptcy Aegean traded under the ticker "ANW"); (b) Aegean 4.00% Convertible Unsecured Senior Notes due 11/1/2018, issued 10/23/2013 (CUSIP: EJ8900817; ISIN: USY0020QAA95); (c) Aegean 4.25% Convertible Unsecured Senior Notes due 12/15/2021, issued 12/19/2016 (CUSIP: 00773VAA4 (CUSIP changed to 00773VAB2 on 2/12/2018); ISIN: US00773VAB27); (d) Aegean call options; and (e) Aegean put options (collectively, "Aegean Securities").

PLEASE READ THIS NOTICE CAREFULLY. YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY TWO PROPOSED PARTIAL SETTLEMENTS OF A CLASS ACTION LAWSUIT PENDING IN THIS COURT.

PLEASE DO NOT CONTACT THE COURT, ANY DEFENDANT, OR THEIR COUNSEL, REGARDING THIS NOTICE.

ALL QUESTIONS ABOUT THIS NOTICE, THE PROPOSED PARTIAL SETTLEMENTS, OR YOUR ELIGIBILITY TO PARTICIPATE IN THE PROPOSED PARTIAL SETTLEMENTS SHOULD BE DIRECTED TO LEAD COUNSEL OR THE CLAIMS ADMINISTRATOR, WHOSE CONTACT INFORMATION IS PROVIDED BELOW.

YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED, pursuant to Rule 23 of the Federal Rules of Civil Procedure and an Order of the Court, that a Settlement Class in the above-captioned litigation (the "Action") has been preliminarily certified for the purposes of these proposed Partial Settlements only.

YOU ARE ALSO NOTIFIED that Utah Retirement Systems ("Lead Plaintiff"), on behalf of itself and the proposed Settlement Class, has reached two proposed Partial Settlements (one with PricewaterhouseCoopers Auditing Company S.A. ("PwC Greece") for $14.9 million in cash and one with Deloitte Certified Public Accountants, S.A. ("Deloitte Greece") for $14.9 million in cash) that will, among other things, resolve all claims against PwC Greece and Deloitte Greece (the "Settling Defendants") in the Action (the "Partial Settlements") if approved.

A hearing (the "Final Approval Hearing") will be held before the Honorable Naomi Reice Buchwald, United States District Judge for the United States District Court for the Southern District of New York, either telephonically, via video conference, or at 500 Pearl Street, Courtroom 21-A, New York, New York, 10007 on September 13, 2022 at 2.pm., to, among other things, determine whether: (i) the proposed Partial Settlements should be approved by the Court as fair, reasonable and adequate; (ii) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against PwC Greece, final judgment should be entered as to the claims against PwC Greece and the PwC Greece Released Claims should be released as against the PwC Greece Released Parties, as set forth in the PwC Greece Stipulation and Agreement of Partial Settlement; (iii) the proposed PwC Greece Plan of Allocation for distribution of the PwC Greece Settlement Fund and any interest earned thereon, less Taxes, Notice and Administration Costs, Litigation Expenses awarded by the Court, attorneys' fees awarded by the Court, and any other costs, expenses, or amounts as may be approved by the Court (the "PwC Greece Net Settlement Fund") should be approved as fair and reasonable; (iv) the Action should be dismissed with prejudice against Deloitte Greece, final judgment should be entered as to the claims against Deloitte Greece and the Deloitte Greece Released Claims should be released as against the Deloitte Greece Released Parties, as set forth in the Stipulation and Agreement of Partial Settlement with Deloitte Certified Public Accountants, S.A.; (v) the proposed Deloitte Greece Plan of Allocation for distribution of the Deloitte Greece Settlement Fund and any interest earned thereon, less Taxes, Notice and Administration Costs, Litigation Expenses awarded by the Court, attorneys' fees awarded by the Court, and any other costs, expenses, or amounts as may be approved by the Court (the "Deloitte Greece Net Settlement Fund") should be approved as fair and reasonable; (vi) whether Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of Litigation Expenses should be approved by the Court; and (vii) whether Lead Counsel's application for the establishment of a Litigation Expense Fund should be approved by the Court. The Court may change the date of the Final Approval Hearing without providing another notice. You do NOT need to attend the Final Approval Hearing in order to receive a distribution from the PwC Greece Net Settlement Fund and/or the Deloitte Greece Net Settlement Fund.

IF YOU ARE A MEMBER OF THE SETTLEMENT CLASS, YOUR RIGHTS MAY BE AFFECTED BY THE PROPOSED PARTIAL SETTLEMENTS AND YOU MAY BE ENTITLED TO SHARE IN THE PWC GREECE NET SETTLEMENT FUND IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED AEGEAN SECURITIES BETWEEN MAY 17, 2017 AND NOVEMBER 5, 2018 AND/OR THE DELOITTE GREECE NET SETTLEMENT FUND IF YOU PURCHASED OR ACQUIRED AEGEAN SECURITIES BETWEEN FEBRUARY 27, 2014 AND NOVEMBER 5, 2018. If you have not yet received the printed (a) Notice of (i) Pendency of Class Action and Proposed Partial Settlements; and (ii) Final Approval Hearing For The Partial Settlements, Plans of Allocation, Motion For Approval of Attorneys' Fees and Reimbursement of Litigation Expenses and Application For The Establishment of a Litigation Expense Fund ("Notice"), or (b) the Proof of Claim and Release form ("Claim Form"), you can obtain a copy of those documents on the settlement website www.aegeansecuritieslitigation.com , or by contacting the Claims Administrator:

In re Aegean Marine Petroleum Network, Inc. Securities Litigation

Claims Administrator

c/o A.B. Data, Ltd.

P.O. Box 173088

Milwaukee, WI 53217

Please refer to the settlement website for more detailed information and to review the documents pertaining to the Proposed Partial Settlements. Inquiries may also be made to Lead Counsel:

Nicole Lavallee

BERMAN TABACCO

44 Montgomery Street, Suite 650

San Francisco, CA 94104

Telephone: (415) 433-3200

law@bermantabacco.com

The PwC Greece Net Settlement Fund and the Deloitte Greece Net Settlement Fund (i.e., the Settlement Amount plus any and all interest earned thereon less (i) any Taxes; (ii) any Notice and Administration Costs; (iii) any cost and expense reimbursement awarded by the Court; (iv) any attorneys' fees awarded by the Court; and (v) any other costs or fees approved by the Court) will be distributed to Class Members in accordance with the PwC Greece Plan of Allocation and the Deloitte Greece Plan of Allocation.

If you are a potential Settlement Class Member, but wish to exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you must submit a written request for exclusion in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice, which can also be found on the settlement website, received no later than August 23, 2022. If you are a potential Settlement Class Member and do not timely exclude yourself from the Settlement Class, you will be bound by any judgments or orders entered by the Court in the Action.

Any objections to the proposed Partial Settlements, the PwC Greece Plan of Allocation, the Deloitte Greece Plan of Allocation, Lead Counsel's application for attorneys' fees and reimbursement of expenses and/or Lead Counsel's application for the establishment of a Litigation Expense Fund must be submitted to the Court in accordance with the instructions set forth in the Notice, received no later than August 23, 2022, and filed with the Court no later than August 23, 2022.

DATED: June 27, 2022 THE HONORABLE NAOMI REICE BUCHWALD

District Judge, United States District Court for the Southern District of New York

