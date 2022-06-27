STARWARD NAMED MOST AWARDED DISTILLERY OF THE YEAR AT THE 2022 SAN FRANCISCO WORLD SPIRITS COMPETITION

MELBOURNE, Australia, June 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Starward Whisky is the world's best spirit distiller after being named Most Awarded Distillery of the Year at the largest and most competitive international spirit competition in the world: the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC).

Starward is the first Australian distillery to take the top honor in the competition's 22-year history, beating close to 5,000 of the world's most renowned spirits including whisky, gin, and tequila from countries such as Scotland, Japan, USA and UK.

The Most Awarded Distillery of the Year title follows Starward's win of 12 Double Gold and 3 Gold medals at the SFWSC in April 2022. This was the largest haul of perfectly scored gold medals by any distillery across the entire 2022 competition.

Held by the Tasting Alliance, the SFWSC evaluates spirits of all types including whiskies, from well over 4,000 thousand distilleries, from all over the world, to ultimately name one as 'Most Awarded Distillery of the Year. This title is only awarded to distilleries who have consistently produced the finest quality spirits.

"To become the first Australian whisky to be named the Most Awarded Distillery of the Year at the world's most competitive spirits competition is a dream come true," said David Vitale, Starward Founder. "Fifteen years ago we had an idea to bring an approachable and delicious Melbourne whisky to life and to receive this recognition confirms what we've always known, that Australia is home to some of the finest whisky and spirits in the world. This achievement would not be possible without the passion, commitment and shared dream of our team. With this win, we are excited to take Starward to new horizons both here and abroad."

Starward's award winning whisky is available in Australia as well as USA, UK and selective markets across Europe and Asia. For more information on Starward visit https://starward.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @StarwardWhisky.

About Starward Australian Whisky

Starward was founded by David Vitale in 2007 in Melbourne, Australia and is a modern Australian whisky, elementally matured in Australian red wine barrels, pushing the boundaries of what whisky can be. The core ethos is built on the foundation of an approachable whisky fusing old and new. Old World – traditional product and stills; New World – maturation methods and attitude. The ingredients used to distil Starward are a day's drive away from the Melbourne-based distillery. The red wine barrels that mature the whisky are built around a broad cross section of big Australian reds, with the keystone being 100L Barossa Shiraz barrels. Using a minimal intervention approach, the whisky gets the best flavor results, and the quick turnaround time between the barrels being disgorged at the winery and arriving at Starward means that the barrels retain much of their original character that is apparent in the flavor and texture of the whisky.

Since its Australian debut in 2016, Starward has received numerous accolades, including most recently a historic win of 12 Double Gold and three Gold medals at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, as well as a gold medal for Nova at the 2020 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, and two gold medals at the 2016 San Francisco World Spirits Competition for both the "World's Best Craft Distilled Whisky" and the "Best Australian Single Malt Whisky". Starward was also named "Best Australian Whisky Innovator" from Icons of Whisky and crowned "Best Worldwide Whisky" at the 2020 Hong Kong International Wine & Spirit Competition. The brand was named Official Whisky Partner of The MICHELIN Guide in North America in Fall 2021, further cementing its ethos of being a delicious and versatile whisky, crafted to pair well with food.

Starward currently has four expressions available in the United States: Nova Single Malt Whisky, Two-Fold Double Grain Whisky, Solera Single Malt Whisky and Octave Barrels. For more information on Starward visit https://starward.com and on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram at @StarwardWhisky

