Enbridge CEO Al Monaco speaks at J.P. Morgan Energy, Power & Renewables Conference

CALGARY, AB, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) announced today that Al Monaco, President and Chief Executive Officer of Enbridge, participated in a fireside chat at the J.P. Morgan 2022 Energy, Power & Renewables Conference in New York City on Wednesday, June 22, 2022.

A replay of that conversation has been posted to the Enbridge website at Events and Presentations.

About Enbridge Inc.

At Enbridge, we safely connect millions of people to the energy they rely on every day, fueling quality of life through our North American natural gas, oil or renewable power networks and our growing European offshore wind portfolio. We're investing in modern energy delivery infrastructure to sustain access to secure, affordable energy and building on two decades of experience in renewable energy to advance new technologies including wind and solar power, hydrogen, renewable natural gas and carbon capture and storage. We're committed to reducing the carbon footprint of the energy we deliver, and to achieving net zero greenhouse gas emissions by 2050. Headquartered in Calgary, Alberta, Enbridge's common shares trade under the symbol ENB on the Toronto (TSX) and New York (NYSE) stock exchanges. To learn more, visit us at enbridge.com

