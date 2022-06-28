Lockton Strengthens Growing Compliance Consulting Practice with Hiring of Beth Latchana as New Director of Compliance Services

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Lockton Companies, the world's largest independent insurance brokerage firm, announced today the hiring of Beth Latchana as Director of Compliance Services. Latchana will lead Lockton's expert team of attorneys who assist clients in navigating the increasingly complex benefits compliance landscape.

Beth Latchana (PRNewswire)

"We are delighted to welcome Beth and her wealth of knowledge to our People Solutions team," said Tom Schaffler, Lockton's People Solutions Executive Committee Chairman. "Federal and state regulations are very complex. We're excited for the leadership Beth will provide to help our clients not just follow those regulations but also understand them, and in turn, help them make their people's lives better."

Latchana is a seasoned expert in all areas of employee benefits compliance including ERISA, COBRA, ACA, and the Tax Code. She joins Lockton after spending more than 23 years at a private law firm in Lansing, Michigan where she focused on core health and welfare benefits. Latchana was named one of the "Top Women in the Law" by Michigan Lawyers Weekly in 2017 and "Lawyer of the Year" in Lansing by Best Lawyers for Employee Benefits (ERISA) Law in 2021, 2019 and 2015. A graduate of the University of Notre Dame Law School, Beth resides in Michigan with her family and is heavily involved in her community.

Roughly 54% of America's workers receive health benefits from an employer group plan. The majority of which are covered by ERISA, or the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974. ERISA protects the interests of employee benefit plan participants and their beneficiaries. It requires plan sponsors, often employers, to provide plan information, establishes standards of conduct, and establishes enforcement provisions to ensure that plan funds are protected, and qualifying participants receive their benefits.

Lockton supplies its People Solutions clients with extensive compliance-related support for employee benefits issues arising under ERISA, HIPAA, COBRA, the Internal Revenue Code and other select federal and state statutes and regulations, including the Affordable Care Act. Lockton clients have come to know the team of attorneys as timely and reliable experts who help navigate the increasingly complex benefits landscape through interpretation of legislative guidance, minimizing risk of non-compliance, and integrating with overall total rewards and benefits strategies.

About Lockton

What makes Lockton stand apart is also what makes us better: independence. Lockton's private ownership empowers its 9,000 Associates doing business in over 125 countries to focus solely on clients' risk and insurance needs. With expertise that reaches around the globe, Lockton delivers the deep understanding needed to accomplish remarkable results.

For 13 consecutive years, Business Insurance magazine has recognized Lockton as a "Best Place to Work in Insurance." Lockton was named among the 2022 Best Managed Companies by Deloitte and the Wall Street Journal, a program that recognizes excellence and honors private companies for their strategy, execution, culture, and financials. For more information, visit www.lockton.com.

Lockton: Uncommonly Independent (PRNewsfoto/Lockton) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lockton