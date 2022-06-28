Rocketlane Named Leader in Client Onboarding, Earns 46 Badges in G2's Summer 2022 Report

The world's largest tech marketplace recognizes Rocketlane as a leader in its latest report on the back of strong customer reviews and the company's ongoing momentum

SAN MATEO, Calif. and CHENNAI, India, June 28, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Rocketlane, the leading customer onboarding platform, today announced that it has been named a leader in the client onboarding category in G2's Summer 2022 Report. The recognition marks the second consecutive quarter of category leadership for Rocketlane and validates the heavy investment in product expansion and customer experience.

G2 reports are based on verified user reviews gathered on their website and data collected from other online sources and social networks. Rocketlane topped the charts on numerous grid and index reports including Results Index, Relationship Index, Usability Index, and Implementation Index. Reviewers rated Rocketlane over other players on parameters such as Ease of Implementation, Ease of Admin, Estimated ROI, Likely to Recommend, and Quality of Support.

"We are pleased to be named a leader in the G2 Summer 2022 report," said Rocketlane co-founder Srikrishnan Ganesan. "The accolades come as Rocketlane continues to embark on its next stage of growth, delivering capabilities that help onboarding and customer success teams get customers to value faster, and play offense, focusing on growth and expansion."

The company achieved an average user score of 4.7/5 on G2 where a staggering 90% of users rated it five stars, with notable feedback this quarter including:

Rocketlane was extremely easy to stand up and get running. Both our internal teams and customers have been fans of the process so far. We had our first projects set up, with our Salesforce sync and white-labeled branding all live within the first week.

- Elliott, Head of Customer Success

Rocketlane has saved us hours of time. Collaboration between our customers and implementation specialists has become more streamlined. The ability to create private tasks with necessary stakeholders has removed the pain of having long threads of emails. If needed, we are always able to make a task or a document open to all members of the customer's organization if necessary.

- Nivedha, Solutions Consultant

Since launching Rocketlane, our clients have provided extremely positive feedback around our onboarding experience and a number of clients have inquired about what PSA software we are using. All around we are very happy!

- David, Director of Customer Success

Rocketlane has recently added to its templatization capabilities with the new Status Templates, launched the Slack Integration, and introduced Baselines and Operations Insights to improve project visibility. It also runs Preflight , a community of 1900+ onboarding leaders and practitioners where members get access to exclusive events, resources, and templates, and a forum to connect, engage and grow through peer learning. In addition to being ranked by G2, it was recognized as a 2022 Gartner® Cool Vendor in Technology Go-to-Market.

About Rocketlane

Rocketlane is a collaborative customer onboarding platform that helps you accelerate value delivery and streamline customer onboarding and implementation journeys. It creates on-demand visibility for leaders, helps you elevate CX for your onboarding, helps you run transparent and consistent implementations, and unifies the collaboration, project tracking, and communication into a single tightly knit experience.

