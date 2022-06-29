CP announces ratification of three new labor agreements bringing higher wages to locomotive engineers and conductors in the U.S. and Eastern Canada

MINNEAPOLIS, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Canadian Pacific (TSX:CP) (NYSE:CP) announced today three collective bargaining agreements have been ratified by employees of CP's Dakota, Minnesota & Eastern (DM&E) South; Central Maine & Quebec (CMQ) U.S. and Central Maine & Quebec Canada subsidiaries.

The agreements, reached on CP properties in Maine, the U.S. Midwest (Iowa, Missouri and Illinois) and parts of Quebec, provide higher hourly wages for all employees. They affect a total of approximately 430 employees represented by United Steel Workers Local 1976 on the CMQ Canada, SMART Transportation Division representing all employees on the CMQ U.S. and the Brotherhood of Locomotive Engineers and Trainmen representing all train and engine employees on the DM&E South.

"CP welcomes the ratification of these three recently negotiated agreements that bring wage increases to hundreds of our dedicated employees," said Mark Redd, CP Executive Vice-President Operations. "We continue to work productively with all of our union partners to achieve long-term agreements that meet the needs of CP's growing business and our industry-leading railroaders."

Major CP crew bases that fall under the agreements include Ottumwa, Davenport, Marquette and Mason City, Iowa; Kansas City, Mo.; Savanna, Ill.; Brownville Junction, Maine; and Farnham, Que. CP is hiring for various positions at all of these locations in 2022, with immediate openings.

