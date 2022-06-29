InventHelp Inventor Develops Walking Stick to Increase Visibility (FJK-149)

PITTSBURGH, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- "I wanted to create a walking staff or stick that could increase visibility and safety while walking, hiking or doing other activities," said an inventor, from Pompano Beach, Fla., "so I invented the MIRO- BRIGHT STICK. My design enables the user to be clearly seen at night or in dimly lit areas."

The invention increases visibility when using a walking stick. In doing so, it enhances safety, security, stability and convenience. It also reduces the risk of accidents and it provides added peace of mind. The invention features a practical and user-friendly design that is easy to use so it is ideal for walkers, outdoor enthusiasts, individuals who use a cane, etc. Additionally, it is producible in design variations.

The original design was submitted to the Fort Lauderdale sales office of InventHelp. It is currently available for licensing or sale to manufacturers or marketers. For more information, write Dept. 20-FJK-149, InventHelp, 217 Ninth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15222, or call (412) 288-1300 ext. 1368. Learn more about InventHelp's Invention Submission Services at http://www.InventHelp.com.

