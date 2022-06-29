Ismael Cala collaborates on Chopra Global's Journey to Well-being experience

Cala is the featured speaker for Chopra Global's free Journey to Well-being experience throughout the month of July. His five-part program, available in the Chopra App, will guide listeners to activate their unique gifts and discover their life purpose.

MIAMI, June 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Ismael Cala life and human development strategist, journalist, bestselling author, philanthropist, and international speaker, will be the feature speaker in July for Chopra Global's Journey to Well-Being, an initiative created with the aim of sharing the experience of personal growth around the world.

Journey to Well-Being comprises monthly themes addressing all aspects of life and is designed to offer an intuitive on-ramp to self-care along with customized practices for a more meaningful experience and impact. The experience is rooted in Ayurveda, a traditional 5,000-year-old healing system, translated as "the science of life," that provides a framework for taking care of our physical, emotional, mental, and spiritual health by empowering the inherent healing power that lives within all of us. As a personalized lifestyle medicine, Ayurveda considers health to be a state of wholeness—the dynamic and balanced integration of body, mind, and spirit.

In his five part program, available for free throughout July, Cala will guide participants to connect with their universal truth and life purpose. Listeners will overcome limitations, tap into their deepest desires, and activate their unique gifts, through mindfulness meditation, reflection and the practice of gratitude.

"For me, it is a true honor to be the guest of a great life mentor such as Deepak Chopra, but also, to be connected with one of my related topics which is purpose, since I consider it the basis that can bring us more wellbeing on our path. Being able to share this knowledge in a free way makes me happy to fulfill my purpose of helping as many people as I can connect with themselves and their purposes," said Ismael Cala.

"Given the state of the world, personal health and well-being are now more important than ever," said Mallika Chopra, CEO of Chopra Global. "The Chopra Meditation & Well-Being App is designed to be a companion guide to improve your life. I couldn't be more excited to take this Ayurvedic journey with you all."

Participants will have free access to this five-part program (entirely in English) inside the Chopra App for iOS and Android, in addition to downloadable workbooks and tools to support their journey to well-being. Register now and gain access to a special virtual event with Ismael Cala and Mallika Chopra where they will discuss the pathway to purpose on July 11th at 9:30 am PT, 12:30 pm ET.

To register, simply access the following link.

About Ismael Cala

Life and business strategist, best-selling author on leadership, entrepreneurship, and personal development. Host on CALA, a prime time show in CNN en Español for more than 5 years. Founder and president of Cala Group and Ismael Cala's Foundation and author of bestsellers such as "Wake up with Cala,", "Life is a Pinata,", "The Emotional Illiterate,", "The Power of Listening,", "A good son of P…" ,", "The Secret of Bamboo" and "Flow so as not to suffer". Ambassador to the concept of Corporate Happiness for more than 400 companies in Latin America. He has collaborated with great experts such as Deepak Chopra and John C. Maxwell and received personalized training from renowned international coaches such as Tony Robbins and Miguel Ruiz.

About Chopra Global

Chopra Global is a leading whole health company that is empowering personal transformation for millions of people globally to expand our collective well-being. Anchored by the life's practice and research of Dr. Deepak Chopra, a pioneer in integrative medicine, Chopra Global's signature programs have been proven to improve overall well-being through a focus on physical, mental, and spiritual health. Chopra Global has been at the forefront of health and wellness for more than two decades with a portfolio that includes an editorial archive of more than 2000 health articles, expansive self-care practices and meditations, a comprehensive mobile app, masterclasses, teacher certifications, immersive live events, and personalized retreats. In 2020, Chopra Global launched The Chopra Meditation & Well-being app, which offers simple, self-care guidance and meditation for mind, body, and spirit. The vast library of content features hundreds of meditations and practices with an integrative approach to help create and sustain a healthier life, with an emphasis on stress, energy, sleep, mood management, purpose, relationships, and growth. By providing tools, guidance and community, Chopra aims to advance a culture of well-being and make a healthy, peaceful, and joyful life accessible to all. For more information, interact with the team on Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter.

View original content:

SOURCE Cala Enterprises Corporation